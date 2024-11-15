Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
The Australian Trellis Door Company
The Australian Trellis Door Company
Premium

DoorsSecurity & FireSun Control & ShadesWindows
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Cold storage doors
Energy-efficient THERMOspeed high-speed doors for 5-star Green Star rated distribution centres

EBS Entrance Solutions provided the reliable and energy efficient, insulated THERMOspeed® high-speed doors, to ensure th...

ATDC’s folding security gates
ATDC’s folding gates deliver security and access control at MCG venue

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed folding security gates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to provide b...

ATDC folding door
ATDC’s folding door retrofitted to Connor’s existing storefront at Westfield Coomera

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has retrofitted its market-leading folding closures and doors to secure the e...

Mobile, trackless, portable gates
Expandable gates compliant with Australian Standards for temporary fencing

Independently NATA tested, ATDC’s expandable gate complies with the Simulated Climbing Test, Foothold Aperture Test and ...

EBS telescopic dock leveller
Know the economic and safety benefits of telescopic dock levellers

Telescopic dock levellers provide infinite end load access with precise lip extension, safely bridging the gap for forkl...

Rolling shutters
ATDC’s rolling shutters secure kitchen counter at Truganina kindergarten

This extruded aluminium, manually operated, spring counterbalanced shutter was installed with a slimline aluminium overh...

ATDC’s expandable security gates
Expandable security gates for commercial, retail and industrial properties

An economical loss prevention tool and crowd control barrier to prevent unwanted visitors entering your premises during ...

EBS THERMAshutter high-speed roller doors
EBS THERMAshutter high-speed roller doors secure carpark at new office building

EBS recently supplied and installed insulated high-speed THERMAshutter roller doors for a carpark in a brand-new state-o...

ATDC roller shutters
10 ATDC roller shutters secure multi-level indoor sports facility in North Fitzroy

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has installed its roller shutters at Bundha Sports Centre, Australia’s first ...

Showing 9 of 378 news
Resources
Videos
Trellis Doors: Double Diamond Security Mobile Trellis Doors

Trellis Doors: Heavy Duty Retractable Security Door

Trellis Doors: Heavy Duty commercial expanding steel security door

Trellis Doors: S02 1 deluxe Model Trellis Door

Trellis Doors: RS3 extruded domestic shutter electric operation

Trellis Doors: RS3 Extruded roller shutter electric operation

Trellis Doors: S04 1 DD Double Diamond Barrier

Trellis Doors: S06 trellis door with removeable floor track

Trellis Doors: CURVED S08 TRELLIS SECURITY DOOR

Trellis Doors: Heavy Duty Trellis Security Door

Roller Shutter: Security Roller Grille

Roller Shutter: Security Grilles - Operation

Roller Shutter: YD Eastgarden Roller Shutter Installation

Roller Shutter: ATDC's has superior see though security shutters

Commercial Folding Doors: Preserve stunning panoramic views

Compliance with D1/D2 of the BCA – Emergency Egress

Foothold Aperture

FC1 Permashield Folding Closure

Mobile Security Barrier

Wind Overturn Test/Temp Fencing - AS 4687

Dynamic Impact Test

Climbing Test/Temp Fencing

Pull Test

Xpanda Av Wall Security

Contact
Office AddressCondell Park, NSW

Unit A6/366 Edgar St

02 8723 2800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap