News
Energy-efficient THERMOspeed high-speed doors for 5-star Green Star rated distribution centres
EBS Entrance Solutions provided the reliable and energy efficient, insulated THERMOspeed® high-speed doors, to ensure th...
ATDC’s folding gates deliver security and access control at MCG venue
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed folding security gates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to provide b...
ATDC’s folding door retrofitted to Connor’s existing storefront at Westfield Coomera
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has retrofitted its market-leading folding closures and doors to secure the e...
Expandable gates compliant with Australian Standards for temporary fencing
Independently NATA tested, ATDC’s expandable gate complies with the Simulated Climbing Test, Foothold Aperture Test and ...
Know the economic and safety benefits of telescopic dock levellers
Telescopic dock levellers provide infinite end load access with precise lip extension, safely bridging the gap for forkl...
ATDC’s rolling shutters secure kitchen counter at Truganina kindergarten
This extruded aluminium, manually operated, spring counterbalanced shutter was installed with a slimline aluminium overh...
Expandable security gates for commercial, retail and industrial properties
An economical loss prevention tool and crowd control barrier to prevent unwanted visitors entering your premises during ...
EBS THERMAshutter high-speed roller doors secure carpark at new office building
EBS recently supplied and installed insulated high-speed THERMAshutter roller doors for a carpark in a brand-new state-o...
10 ATDC roller shutters secure multi-level indoor sports facility in North Fitzroy
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has installed its roller shutters at Bundha Sports Centre, Australia’s first ...