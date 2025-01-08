Transform your spaces with Trimming tiles!

Trimming tiles are used to finish of wall installations with decorative border tiles and provide smooth edges. Trimming tiles are widely used in bathrooms, kitchens and other wall applications where tile surfaces are prominent, allowing for creative combinations and custom designs.

Feature:

Seamless Edges: Perfectly frame feature walls

Perfectly frame feature walls Versatile Options: Available in various colours, sizes, and styles to suit any design

Available in various colours, sizes, and styles to suit any design Functional Elegance: Protect tile edges while enhancing the overall aesthetic

Protect tile edges while enhancing the overall aesthetic Perfect Pairing: Complements tessellated, subway, and mosaic tiles beautifully.



Description:

Trimming tiles are the ideal tile solution for achieving seamless, professional wall edges in any tiling project. Designed to complement tessellated patterns, mosaics and subway tiles and more, these tiles provide functional and aesthetic benefits. Made from ceramic capping and listello trimming tiles are used not only for functionality but also enhance the visual interest of tiled areas, making these design elements essential for adding detail and sophistication. Whether used for decorative accents, edge finishing, or as part of a larger wall tile installation, capping and listello tiles offer versatility and beauty, enhancing both form and function of interior and exterior wall spaces.