Trafficable Roof Vehicle Lift

Safetech Trafficable Roof Vehicle Lifts provide a functional but fun way to gain an extra car parking or entertaining space atop your vehicle lift. Talk about maximising use of high value real estate, your daily drive can be stored above or below the platform or the lift can connect to a basement level garage.

The trafficable roof also overcomes building overlays, where a permanent structure is not permitted. The trafficable roof stows at ground level, seamlessly blending into your driveway or courtyard area.

A separating roof allows for longer travel, whilst minimising headroom requirements.

We understand the importance of customisation and making the equipment a feature rather than a utility. So our in-house engineering and project teams work with the owner and builders to integrate the desired paving patterns or timber finishes to match the surroundings and overall architectural design. Providing a seamless transition when the lift is lowered.

All Installations are carried out by our experienced teams who have a direct connection to the product engineers.

Standard lifting capacity is 3500kg, with an additional 2000kg of paving on the trafficable roof.

Custom designs are available. Speak to us to find out more.