News
Concealed vehicle lift with trafficable roof meets heritage rules at Elizabeth Bay home
Safetech worked with the owners of a heritage-listed home in Elizabeth Bay NSW to install a vehicle lift that would prov...
Custom vehicle lift with pop-up barriers for below-ground garage
Safetech collaborated with Manchen Projects to design and install a custom vehicle lift at a home in Melbourne.
Safetech’s 3-level custom car lift adds value to prestigious Toorak apartments
The Safetech Automate car lift integrated into the Lansell Road apartments increases available living space and adds lif...
Refurbished heritage building gets a modern touch with AutoMate vehicle lift
A premium finish vehicle lift from Safetech was installed at The Revy, a heritage-listed building in Pyrmont, Sydney fol...
Safetech’s Victorian showroom now open at 21 Lionel Road Mt Waverley
Safetech opened their new Victorian showroom in Mt Waverley in August 2018.
New Reckitt Benckiser DC in Oakdale features Safetech’s climate controlled dock
Safetech has provided a complete climate controlled loading dock solution for the new Reckitt Benckiser distribution cen...
Safetech builds custom dock with climate control and vehicle restraint
Safetech supplied a new dock loading facility, custom designed to meet the specific needs of their client, Gundagai Meat...
Safetech dock levellers and vehicle restraints ensure safety at Toyota loading bay
Dock levellers and Pit Bull vehicle restraints from Safetech Pty Ltd were installed at the Toyota loading bay in Oakdale...
Safetech’s first staff member completes 30 years of service
Bruce Cox, Technical Director at Safetech Pty Ltd has completed 30 years of service.
