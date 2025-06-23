Logo
Trade waste solutions for civil and industrial operations

SVC Civil manufactures and supplies trade waste systems like interceptor traps and pits, designed to separate grease, oil, lint, and sediment from wastewater. This helps protect aquatic ecosystems and wastewater treatment facilities by preventing harmful pollutants from entering the sewerage network.

  • Product checkPrevent flooding by holding and slowly releasing stormwater during heavy rain.
  • Product checkTrusted in the civil industry for high performance and long-lasting durability.
  • Product checkCost-effective solutions for managing stormwater in projects of all sizes.
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits

  • Suited for many industrial waste applications including grease interceptor traps, cooling and straining pits, petrol and oil interceptors and more

  • Trade waste risers are also available, providing an option to easily extend the depth and capacity of trade waste pits without the need for a fully customised product

  • All trade waste items are manufactured locally by SVC, using high strength precast concrete

  • Trade waste covers allow for an airtight seal and are rated to Load Classes B and D as per Australian Standard AS 3996:2019, ensuring their suitability for trafficked environments.

Contact
Display AddressMordialloc, VIC

SVC National HQ 38 Japaddy St

1300 287 782
Display AddressThomastown, VIC

SVC Thomastown 2 Chaffey St

03 9460 3813
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

SVC Geelong 10 Reeves Ct

1300 287 782
