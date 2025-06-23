Trade waste solutions for civil and industrial operations
SVC Civil manufactures and supplies trade waste systems like interceptor traps and pits, designed to separate grease, oil, lint, and sediment from wastewater. This helps protect aquatic ecosystems and wastewater treatment facilities by preventing harmful pollutants from entering the sewerage network.
- Prevent flooding by holding and slowly releasing stormwater during heavy rain.
- Trusted in the civil industry for high performance and long-lasting durability.
- Cost-effective solutions for managing stormwater in projects of all sizes.
Overview
Suited for many industrial waste applications including grease interceptor traps, cooling and straining pits, petrol and oil interceptors and more
Trade waste risers are also available, providing an option to easily extend the depth and capacity of trade waste pits without the need for a fully customised product
All trade waste items are manufactured locally by SVC, using high strength precast concrete
Trade waste covers allow for an airtight seal and are rated to Load Classes B and D as per Australian Standard AS 3996:2019, ensuring their suitability for trafficked environments.
Contact
