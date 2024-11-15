News
New SVC Products distribution centre opens in Geelong
SVC Products is excited to announce the opening of our new distribution centre in Geelong. This strategic expansion mark...
SVC’s custom fabrication expertise bringing unique design concepts to life
From new urban landscapes to civil infrastructure projects, SVC Products offers custom fabrication solutions that can sa...
How modular concrete furniture benefits landscape design
Using modular design as opposed to full custom solutions for outdoor concrete seating can drive certain efficiencies in ...
Why product compliance is essential for the integrity and safety of major roads infrastructure
Product compliance plays a vital role in ensuring that major road projects can withstand the test of time and meet the h...
Using precast concrete to furnish shared community spaces at new housing estates
Precast concrete is a versatile material that can be moulded into various shapes and sizes, allowing landscape designers...
High performing civil drainage products for effective residential water management
SVC Products can support developers and contractors with the supply of various high-performing, industry-compliant civil...
Bespoke concrete bench seats wrap around garden spaces at Altona North park
SVC was commissioned by landscape contractor Naturform to supply multiple bespoke concrete bench seats for Alfie’s centr...
Precast concrete furniture enhancing outdoor spaces in schools
When it comes to designing school environments, outdoor furniture and landscape elements play a crucial role in creating...
SVC’s evolving range of council products
When it comes to servicing the different infrastructure needs of all 79 Victorian municipalities, SVC can help.
