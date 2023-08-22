Logo
Tongue & Groove Cladding

Last Updated on 22 Aug 2023

Overview
Description

This high-performance, complete timber cladding system helps you create durable, beautiful, long-lasting linear textures. For both the interior and exterior of your building project.

How it works:

Applicable for interior and exterior applications, the system has been carefully developed to accommodate natural movement.

The boards are installed by using a self-drilling screw through the tongue. The screw head is concealed by the groove of the next board.

Proprietary components and installation details make this the most reliable system on the market.

For more information on Tongue & Groove Cladding, click 'Visit Product' to explore Sculptform's website.

