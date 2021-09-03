ASI JD MacDonald are proud to announce that we now supply and install a broad range of toilet partitions.

Our patented systems provide you with unique, strong and innovative designs which will outlast and out-perform many other toilet cubicle and shower partitioning systems. We can advise on the most cost effective and practical design and provide you with a distinctive solution to suit your specific project.

We offer two specific ranges; Serenity and Tranquility. The Serenity range is made using structural laminate and is suitable for dry areas, and the Tranquility range uses compact laminate which is suitable for both wet and dry areas. Both ranges offer a variety of different styles, including full privacy (floor to ceiling) and privacy (urinal) screens, with shower cubicles also available from the Tranquility range:

The Serenity Collection provides simple, economic and functional solutions for dry areas. Made using structural laminate board, all styles have doors and frontals with rebated closure, ensuring zero sight-lines and guaranteeing privacy. Style and stability have not been sacrificed, with options available for all types of applications, from budget through to full privacy.

The Tranquility Collection is a visually appealing premium collection, ideal for the most aesthetically demanding applications in either wet or dry areas. Made using compact laminate board, all styles have doors and frontals with rebated closure, ensuring zero sight-lines and guaranteeing privacy. Crisp design lines and bold hardware options makes for the perfect choice for high-profile settings.