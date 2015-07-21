Timber Dowels

Porta’s Dowels can be used for a wide variety of uses that include handrails, rods and screening. Dowel’s can be used for brooms, dusters, garden tools and so much more. Humble, practical and so versatile.

Choose Porta dowels for your handrails, curtain rods, towel rails, brooms, coat holders, teepee tents, shelving supports, peg boards and even garden tools or for any hobbies and crafts.

Features and benefits: