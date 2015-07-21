Logo
Porta
Porta
Porta Timber Dowels
Timber Dowels

Last Updated on 21 Jul 2015

Porta’s Dowels can be used for a wide variety of uses that include handrails, rods and screening. Dowel’s can be used for brooms, dusters, garden tools and so much more. Humble, practical and so versatile. Choose Porta dowels for your handrails, curtain rods, towel rails, brooms, coat holders, teepee tents, shelving supports, peg boards and any hobbies and crafts.

Overview
Description

Features and benefits:

  • Available in a wide range of certified timber species
  • Available in a wide range of sizes – 4-50mm
  • Custom sizes are available

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Porta

12.12 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressFairfield, VIC

Porta Head Office 224-256 Heidelberg Rd

1300 650 787
