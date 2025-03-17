Tilt and turn windows
Highest energy efficient windows custom made in Australia. The versatile multi-function system is operated with the turn of the handle: tilt inwards at the top for child proof ventilation; turn and fully open for easy cleaning and more airflow. Extremely energy efficient, draft proof, high sound protection.
- Energy efficient
- Versatile multi-function system
- WERS energy rating: from a very low 1.0
- Green Credentials
Overview
Highest energy efficient windows custom made in Australia.
The versatile multi-function system is operated with the turn of the handle: tilt inwards at the top for child proof ventilation; turn and fully open for easy cleaning and more airflow. Extremely energy efficient, draft proof, high sound protection, very high strength and water penetration rating. Features secure multi-point locking, with shapes and automation also available.
WERS energy rating: from a very low 1.0
For more information see Windows
Ranges:
Paarhammer have developed five distinct product ranges. Each range presents a practical solution while delivering high performing windows and doors with superior results:
- Wood-Alu Range: internal timber, external aluminium
- Architectural Timber Range: strength, performance, versatility
- Komfort+ Range: energy efficiencies in domestic sizes
- Passive House Range: extreme efficiency, no drafts – available in Wood-Alu and Architectural Timber
- Bushfire Safe Range: safety for all Bushfire Attack Levels (BAL's) including Flame Zone (BAL-FZ)
- Minimum 600mm height x 420mm width
- Width up to 1200mm at min height of 1500mm, max 2100mm
- Height up to 2400mm at max width of 1000mm
- IV 68mm or IV 78mm timber frame
- Triple glazed 2x up to 16mm or double glazed 1x up to 22mm argon filled gap
- Choice of glass combinations
- Custom made
- Low VOC spray-painted or stained in the colour of your choice
- German tilt & turn hardware fittings
- Seals and multi-point locking
- Childproof available
- Suited for bushfire areas up to and including BAL-29 and Passive House
- External aluminium cladding powder-coated in a wide range of colours
- Timber and cladding separated by 3mm clip system to stop condensation and subsequent rot
Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer uses Australian plantation grown timbers and has also been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems.