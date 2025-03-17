Logo
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Bath
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Vertical
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Dining-Room
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Surrounding
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-City-View
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Beach-View
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Kitchen
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Drop-Down
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Open
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Exterior-View
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Rectangle-Square
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Semicircle
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Installation
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Alignment
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Black-Frame-Exterior
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Combination-Windows
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Floor-To-Ceiling-Bath
Paarhammer-Tilt-Turn-Window-Polygon
Tilt and turn windows

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2025

Highest energy efficient windows custom made in Australia. The versatile multi-function system is operated with the turn of the handle: tilt inwards at the top for child proof ventilation; turn and fully open for easy cleaning and more airflow. Extremely energy efficient, draft proof, high sound protection.

  • Product checkEnergy efficient
  • Product checkVersatile multi-function system
  • Product checkWERS energy rating: from a very low 1.0
  • Product checkGreen Credentials
Overview
Description

Highest energy efficient windows custom made in Australia.

The versatile multi-function system is operated with the turn of the handle: tilt inwards at the top for child proof ventilation; turn and fully open for easy cleaning and more airflow. Extremely energy efficient, draft proof, high sound protection, very high strength and water penetration rating. Features secure multi-point locking, with shapes and automation also available.

WERS energy rating: from a very low 1.0
For more information see Windows

Ranges:

Paarhammer have developed five distinct product ranges. Each range presents a practical solution while delivering high performing windows and doors with superior results:

Size
  • Minimum 600mm height x 420mm width
  • Width up to 1200mm at min height of 1500mm, max 2100mm
  • Height up to 2400mm at max width of 1000mm
Specifications
  • IV 68mm or IV 78mm timber frame
  • Triple glazed 2x up to 16mm or double glazed 1x up to 22mm argon filled gap
  • Choice of glass combinations
  • Custom made
  • Low VOC spray-painted or stained in the colour of your choice
  • German tilt & turn hardware fittings
  • Seals and multi-point locking
  • Childproof available
  • Suited for bushfire areas up to and including BAL-29 and Passive House
Wood-Alu Range – additional specifications:
  • External aluminium cladding powder-coated in a wide range of colours
  • Timber and cladding separated by 3mm clip system to stop condensation and subsequent rot
Green Credentials

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer uses Australian plantation grown timbers and has also been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems.

Information for Architects & Building Professionals

2.59 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBallan, VIC

53 Haddon Drive

03 5368 1999
