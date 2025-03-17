Tilt and turn windows

Highest energy efficient windows custom made in Australia.

The versatile multi-function system is operated with the turn of the handle: tilt inwards at the top for child proof ventilation; turn and fully open for easy cleaning and more airflow. Extremely energy efficient, draft proof, high sound protection, very high strength and water penetration rating. Features secure multi-point locking, with shapes and automation also available.

WERS energy rating: from a very low 1.0

Ranges:

Paarhammer have developed five distinct product ranges. Each range presents a practical solution while delivering high performing windows and doors with superior results: