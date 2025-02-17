Stormtech™ threshold drainage products can be used to provide a level entrance to most thresholds. Solutions are available in two variants, TDi, for door-track with sub-sill applications and TDiS with integrated sill for door track only applications. A wide variety of grate styles and colour finishes offer flexibility of design, allowing seamless continuity between internal and external surfaces; perfect for creating accessible and aesthetically rich indoor/outdoor living spaces. A DTS compliance pathway exists for threshold drainage, and Stormtech™ threshold drains are made to spec ensuring they exceed compliance requirements for both the NCC and Australian Standards within any terrain category.

All Stormtech™ drains are Australian Made & owned, WaterMark, Platinum GreenTag and Vinyl Council certified. Stormtech has also been accredited with ISO9001.