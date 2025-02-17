Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Stormtech
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Stormtech Level Threshold Drainage Commercial
Stormtech Level Threshold Drainage Highland Lounge Bar
Stormtech Level Threshold Drainage System Double
Stormtech Threshold Drainage Balcony
Stormtech Threshold Drainage Close Up
Stormtech Threshold Drainage Hero Image
Stormtech Threshold Drainage Sliding Door
Stormtech Level Threshold Drainage Commercial
Stormtech Level Threshold Drainage Highland Lounge Bar
Stormtech Level Threshold Drainage System Double
Stormtech Threshold Drainage Balcony
Stormtech Threshold Drainage Close Up
Stormtech Threshold Drainage Hero Image
Stormtech Threshold Drainage Sliding Door

Threshold drainage

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2025

Stormtech™ threshold drainage products can be used to provide a level entrance to most thresholds. Solutions are available in two variants, TDi, for door-track with sub-sill applications and TDiS with integrated sill for door track only applications. A wide variety of grate styles and colour finishes offer flexibility of design, allowing seamless continuity between internal and external surfaces.

Overview
Description

Stormtech™ threshold drainage products can be used to provide a level entrance to most thresholds. Solutions are available in two variants, TDi, for door-track with sub-sill applications and TDiS with integrated sill for door track only applications. A wide variety of grate styles and colour finishes offer flexibility of design, allowing seamless continuity between internal and external surfaces; perfect for creating accessible and aesthetically rich indoor/outdoor living spaces. A DTS compliance pathway exists for threshold drainage, and Stormtech™ threshold drains are made to spec ensuring they exceed compliance requirements for both the NCC and Australian Standards within any terrain category.

All Stormtech™ drains are Australian Made & owned, WaterMark, Platinum GreenTag and Vinyl Council certified. Stormtech has also been accredited with ISO9001.

Resources
Contact
Display AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

22 Norfolk Avenue

02 4423 1989
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap