Bradford Thermoseal roof sarking products are installed during construction to form a protective second skin underneath roof tiles. Thermoseal helps to protect roof cavities from storm driven rain, as well as providing compliance to BAL ember attack.

Thermoseal roof sarking products provide benefits during construction, as well as when the project is complete

Protects the building structure from weather elements prior to the application of roof tiles

Limits water damage to internal structural components

Improves on-site work flow efficiency by allow internal trades to commence work

The transfer of heat in the roof cavity is reduced through the reflective air-gap R-Value of Thermoseal products

Helps protect roof cavity from the entry of storm driven rain

Reduces mould growth, ceiling staining and permanent damage

Reduces draughts in the roof space which limits dust entering the home through gaps around downlights and vents

Thermoseal products are recommended for use in warmer climates where there is more moisture outside the home as a result of cooling inside the building envelope. The range is typically suitable for homes constructed in warmer, more humid regions. For cooler regions where the home is typically heated, Bradford Enviroseal ProctorWrap products are recommended.