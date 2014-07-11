Logo
Thermoseal™: Non-permeable roof sarking

Last Updated on 11 Jul 2014

Bradford Thermoseal™ roof sarking products are installed during construction to form a protective second skin underneath roof tiles. Thermoseal helps to protect roof cavities from storm driven rain, as well as providing compliance to BAL ember attack. Thermoseal roof sarking products provide benefits during construction, as well as when the project is complete.

Overview
Description

Bradford Thermoseal roof sarking products are installed during construction to form a protective second skin underneath roof tiles. Thermoseal helps to protect roof cavities from storm driven rain, as well as providing compliance to BAL ember attack.

Thermoseal roof sarking products provide benefits during construction, as well as when the project is complete

  • Protects the building structure from weather elements prior to the application of roof tiles
  • Limits water damage to internal structural components
  • Improves on-site work flow efficiency by allow internal trades to commence work

The transfer of heat in the roof cavity is reduced through the reflective air-gap R-Value of Thermoseal products

  • Helps protect roof cavity from the entry of storm driven rain
  • Reduces mould growth, ceiling staining and permanent damage
  • Reduces draughts in the roof space which limits dust entering the home through gaps around downlights and vents

Thermoseal products are recommended for use in warmer climates where there is more moisture outside the home as a result of cooling inside the building envelope. The range is typically suitable for homes constructed in warmer, more humid regions. For cooler regions where the home is typically heated, Bradford Enviroseal ProctorWrap products are recommended.

Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 1/33 Couranga Cres

02 6285 7400
Display AddressBeresfield, NSW

Newcastle Lot 110 Yangan Drive

02 4033 6250
Display AddressCoffs Harbour, NSW

Coffs Harbour 5 Elswick Place

02 6691 8600
Display AddressGlenfield Park, NSW

Wagga Wagga Unit 4, 137 Fernleigh Road

02 6931 2149
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Sydney Metro 55 Stennett Rd

1800 354 044
Display AddressNorth Albury, NSW

Albury 79 Batten Street

02 6067 9600
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 5 Trappit Place

02 6363 4150
Display AddressTamworth, NSW

Tamworth Storage Facility 21 Kingsford Smith St

02 8785 5268
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 19-21 Glastonbury Ave

02 4255 4250
Display AddressWest Gosford, NSW

Gosford Shop 4, 210 Manns Road

02 4370 2700
Display AddressBerrimah, NT

Darwin/Northern Territory Cnr Stuart Hwy & Angliss Rd

08 79229900
Display AddressBohle, QLD

Townsville 8 Enterprise St

07 4760 6800
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane 4 Bradford Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

Adelaide/South Australia Lot 100 Sharps Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressDerwent Park, TAS

Hobart/Tasmania 11 Farley St

03 6277 5400
Display AddressAlfredton, VIC

Ballarat 121 Learmonth St

03 5330 4200
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 38 Leather Street

03 5225 2600
Display AddressLong Gully, VIC

Bendigo Lot 4, Colling Court

03 4433 4500
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Melbourne 7 Dalmore Drive

1300 760 233
Display AddressTraralgon, VIC

Traralgon 372 Princes Hwy

03 5192 3500
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Perth/Western Australia 21 Sheffield Rd

08 9365 1600
