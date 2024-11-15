Insulation in Australia must be tested as per the standard AS/NZS4859.1. There are different tests for different types of insulation. For the most popular insulation which is glasswool, which we market as Bradford Gold Batts, we test in an apparatus that the claimed thermal performance (R-value) of the product is the same as what we claim on the packaging. This is done in the factory as part of our quality control process. Having established that the thermal performance is accurate, we then use this in modelling to estimate how much energy a home will need to achieve a comfort level of between 22 – 26 degrees Celsius. Because a well insulated house requires less energy to achieve this comfort range this helps improve the energy efficiency of the home.