ThermAFrame®: Thermally Broken 50mm Commercial Door

Alspec’s® ThermAFrame® 50mm Commercial Door is an energy efficient option that utilises the latest in European Polyamide Thermal Break technology combined with Australian design principles to achieve the best possible results in energy rating in a system that is easy to fabricate and install.

It's versatility allows seamless integration into ThermAFrame® Centre Pocket and Flush Glazed Systems to achieve the most challenging structural and energy requirements. It has been designed to accommodate high performance double glazed units that can maximise the performance of the building envelope.

Features & benefits: