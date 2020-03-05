ThermAFrame®: Thermally Broken 50mm Commercial Door
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2020
Alspec’s® ThermAFrame® 50mm Commercial Door is an energy efficient option that utilises the latest in European Polyamide Thermal Break technology combined with Australian design principles to achieve the best possible results in energy rating in a system that is easy to fabricate and install.
Overview
Alspec’s® ThermAFrame® 50mm Commercial Door is an energy efficient option that utilises the latest in European Polyamide Thermal Break technology combined with Australian design principles to achieve the best possible results in energy rating in a system that is easy to fabricate and install.
It's versatility allows seamless integration into ThermAFrame® Centre Pocket and Flush Glazed Systems to achieve the most challenging structural and energy requirements. It has been designed to accommodate high performance double glazed units that can maximise the performance of the building envelope.
Features & benefits:
- Excellent 'Uw' values down as low as 2.3
- Utilises a strong ‘Double Strut’ thermal break construction for maximum strength in the door panel
- 38mm wide glazing pocket accepts double beaded rolls in both sides
- Colour coded glazing wedges ranging from 3mm to 7mm in one mm increments
- Heavy Duty Aluminium Hinges designed for use with the system
- Stronger sash achieved through the use of custom designed corner clamp spigot
- Door can be installed as either Hinged, Pivot or Sliding
- Integrates with ThermAFrame® Centre Pocket and Flush Glazed Systems
Downloads
Contact
Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St02 5134 3300
Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road02 4952 9111
Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,07 3205 9911
Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St07 4037 6666
21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street07 4447 1300
Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,07 4111 2000
Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court08 8150 6960
Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West03 8787 6333
Perth Branch 30 Holder Way08 9209 9100
Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place02 9834 9500