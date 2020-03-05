Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Alspec
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Alspec ThermAFrame� Thermally Broken 50mm Commercial Door Apartments Glass Windows Ski Resort
Alspec ThermAFrame� Thermally Broken 50mm Commercial Door Commercial Building Snow
Alspec ThermAFrame� Thermally Broken 50mm Commercial Door Apartments Glass Windows Ski Resort
Alspec ThermAFrame� Thermally Broken 50mm Commercial Door Commercial Building Snow
|

ThermAFrame®: Thermally Broken 50mm Commercial Door

Last Updated on 05 Mar 2020

Alspec’s® ThermAFrame® 50mm Commercial Door is an energy efficient option that utilises the latest in European Polyamide Thermal Break technology combined with Australian design principles to achieve the best possible results in energy rating in a system that is easy to fabricate and install.

Overview
Description

Alspec’s® ThermAFrame® 50mm Commercial Door is an energy efficient option that utilises the latest in European Polyamide Thermal Break technology combined with Australian design principles to achieve the best possible results in energy rating in a system that is easy to fabricate and install.

It's versatility allows seamless integration into ThermAFrame® Centre Pocket and Flush Glazed Systems to achieve the most challenging structural and energy requirements. It has been designed to accommodate high performance double glazed units that can maximise the performance of the building envelope.

Features & benefits:

  • Excellent 'Uw' values down as low as 2.3
  • Utilises a strong ‘Double Strut’ thermal break construction for maximum strength in the door panel
  • 38mm wide glazing pocket accepts double beaded rolls in both sides
  • Colour coded glazing wedges ranging from 3mm to 7mm in one mm increments
  • Heavy Duty Aluminium Hinges designed for use with the system
  • Stronger sash achieved through the use of custom designed corner clamp spigot
  • Door can be installed as either Hinged, Pivot or Sliding
  • Integrates with ThermAFrame® Centre Pocket and Flush Glazed Systems

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ThermAFrame® Commercial Door

258.28 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap