Alspec ThermAFrame� Flush Glazed Framing Commercial High Rise Glass Facade
|

ThermAFrame®: 150mm Flush Glazed Thermally Broken Framing

Last Updated on 05 Mar 2020

Alspec's® ThermAFrame® Flush Glazed system is a high-performance energy efficient framing option that utilises the latest in European Polyamide Thermal Break technology combined with Australian design principles to achieve the best possible results in energy rating in a system that is easy to fabricate and install.

Overview
Description

Alspec's® ThermAFrame® Flush Glazed system is a high performance energy efficient framing option that utilises the latest in European Polyamide Thermal Break technology combined with Australian design principles to achieve the best possible results in energy rating in a system that is easy to fabricate and install.

It’s versatility allows countless specifications to be achieved, from standard shopfront applications through to low rise window wall applications. It has been designed to accommodate high performance double glazed units that can maximise the performance of the building envelope.

Features and benefits:

  • Patent Pending Glazing Pocket Design maximises energy performance
  • Patent Pending Glazing Pocket Design allows for insertion of optional accessories to reduce total window Uw values where required
  • Excellent 'Uw' values down as low as 1.9
  • 101.6mm and 150mm x 60mm Framing System
  • 38mm wide glazing pocket accepts Double glazed options up to 32mm
  • Thermally Broken Sub Framing designed to support heavy double glazed frames including the option of a two piece sub jamb for easier installation
  • Thermally Broken Hinge Door Threshold also available
  • The glazing pockets are designed to allow for the installation of large IGUs and provides the required glass cover to comply with AS1288
  • Secure glazing using fully captive backing gaskets to outside of window frame allows windows to be reglazed from the inside
  • Colour coded glazing wedges ranging from 3mm to 7mm in one mm increments
  • Available as internally or externally glazed
  • Easily adapts to ThermAFrame® 50mm Commercial Door and Awning Window

