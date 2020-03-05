ThermAFrame®: 150mm Flush Glazed Thermally Broken Framing

Alspec's® ThermAFrame® Flush Glazed system is a high performance energy efficient framing option that utilises the latest in European Polyamide Thermal Break technology combined with Australian design principles to achieve the best possible results in energy rating in a system that is easy to fabricate and install.

It’s versatility allows countless specifications to be achieved, from standard shopfront applications through to low rise window wall applications. It has been designed to accommodate high performance double glazed units that can maximise the performance of the building envelope.

Features and benefits: