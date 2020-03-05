ThermAFrame®: 150mm Flush Glazed Thermally Broken Framing
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2020
Alspec's® ThermAFrame® Flush Glazed system is a high-performance energy efficient framing option that utilises the latest in European Polyamide Thermal Break technology combined with Australian design principles to achieve the best possible results in energy rating in a system that is easy to fabricate and install.
Overview
Alspec's® ThermAFrame® Flush Glazed system is a high performance energy efficient framing option that utilises the latest in European Polyamide Thermal Break technology combined with Australian design principles to achieve the best possible results in energy rating in a system that is easy to fabricate and install.
It’s versatility allows countless specifications to be achieved, from standard shopfront applications through to low rise window wall applications. It has been designed to accommodate high performance double glazed units that can maximise the performance of the building envelope.
Features and benefits:
- Patent Pending Glazing Pocket Design maximises energy performance
- Patent Pending Glazing Pocket Design allows for insertion of optional accessories to reduce total window Uw values where required
- Excellent 'Uw' values down as low as 1.9
- 101.6mm and 150mm x 60mm Framing System
- 38mm wide glazing pocket accepts Double glazed options up to 32mm
- Thermally Broken Sub Framing designed to support heavy double glazed frames including the option of a two piece sub jamb for easier installation
- Thermally Broken Hinge Door Threshold also available
- The glazing pockets are designed to allow for the installation of large IGUs and provides the required glass cover to comply with AS1288
- Secure glazing using fully captive backing gaskets to outside of window frame allows windows to be reglazed from the inside
- Colour coded glazing wedges ranging from 3mm to 7mm in one mm increments
- Available as internally or externally glazed
- Easily adapts to ThermAFrame® 50mm Commercial Door and Awning Window
Downloads
Contact
Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St02 5134 3300
Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road02 4952 9111
Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,07 3205 9911
Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St07 4037 6666
21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street07 4447 1300
Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,07 4111 2000
Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court08 8150 6960
Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West03 8787 6333
Perth Branch 30 Holder Way08 9209 9100
Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place02 9834 9500