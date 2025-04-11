The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer with Hand Spray Tapware exemplifies modern sophistication and practical design, making it an ideal choice for contemporary kitchen spaces. Crafted from premium 316L stainless steel, this pull-out sink mixer ensures enhanced durability and resistance to corrosion, particularly in demanding kitchen environments. ​



The mixer features a sleek finish, offering a bold aesthetic that complements a variety of interior styles. Its integrated hand spray provides added functionality, facilitating tasks such as rinsing produce and cleaning the sink area with ease.