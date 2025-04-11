Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Nero Brand Master Logo
Nero Tapware
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Nero Tapware The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer With Hand Spray
Nero Tapware The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer With Hand Spray 2
Nero Tapware The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer With Hand Spray - Product
Nero Tapware The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer With Hand Spray
Nero Tapware The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer With Hand Spray 2
Nero Tapware The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer With Hand Spray - Product
|

The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer with Hand Spray

Last Updated on 11 Apr 2025

The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer combines modern style with functionality. Made from premium 316L stainless steel, it offers superior durability and corrosion resistance, making it perfect for contemporary kitchens and demanding environments.

  • Product checkPremium 316L Stainless Steel Construction
  • Product checkPull-Out Hand Spray with 6-Star WELS Rating
  • Product checkModern, Minimalist Design
Overview
Description

The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer with Hand Spray Tapware exemplifies modern sophistication and practical design, making it an ideal choice for contemporary kitchen spaces. Crafted from premium 316L stainless steel, this pull-out sink mixer ensures enhanced durability and resistance to corrosion, particularly in demanding kitchen environments. ​
 

The mixer features a sleek finish, offering a bold aesthetic that complements a variety of interior styles. Its integrated hand spray provides added functionality, facilitating tasks such as rinsing produce and cleaning the sink area with ease.

  • Integrated hand spray for convenient rinsing and cleaning
  • Pull-out design enhances usability and flexibility in the kitchen
  • 6-star WELS rating
  • Water-saving flow rate of 4.5L/min, supporting sustainable kitchen design
  • Clean, minimalist form suitable for contemporary kitchen spaces
  • Ideal for both residential and commercial projects
  • Downloadable brochures, installation guides, and BIM files
  • Revit 2020/2022, SketchUp, and ArchiCAD formats available
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer with Hand Spray Brochure

15.14 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCarrum Down, VIC

Nero Melbourne 11‑13 Buontempo Road

0421 585 796
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap