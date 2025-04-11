The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer with Hand Spray
Last Updated on 11 Apr 2025
The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer combines modern style with functionality. Made from premium 316L stainless steel, it offers superior durability and corrosion resistance, making it perfect for contemporary kitchens and demanding environments.
- Premium 316L Stainless Steel Construction
- Pull-Out Hand Spray with 6-Star WELS Rating
- Modern, Minimalist Design
Overview
The Zen SS316L Kitchen Mixer with Hand Spray Tapware exemplifies modern sophistication and practical design, making it an ideal choice for contemporary kitchen spaces. Crafted from premium 316L stainless steel, this pull-out sink mixer ensures enhanced durability and resistance to corrosion, particularly in demanding kitchen environments.
The mixer features a sleek finish, offering a bold aesthetic that complements a variety of interior styles. Its integrated hand spray provides added functionality, facilitating tasks such as rinsing produce and cleaning the sink area with ease.
- Integrated hand spray for convenient rinsing and cleaning
- Pull-out design enhances usability and flexibility in the kitchen
- 6-star WELS rating
- Water-saving flow rate of 4.5L/min, supporting sustainable kitchen design
- Clean, minimalist form suitable for contemporary kitchen spaces
- Ideal for both residential and commercial projects
- Downloadable brochures, installation guides, and BIM files
- Revit 2020/2022, SketchUp, and ArchiCAD formats available