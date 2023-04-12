The collection consists of 5 biophilic-inspired carpet tile designs. Sandbank, Shallows and Undulating Water draw inspiration from the waterways textured sands and the layering effects of ripples in shallow and deep water. Together they create a seamless and subtle transition from the base organic pattern in Sandbank to heightened texture and colour movement in both Shallows and Undulating Water.

Dry Bark encapsulates the naturally furrowed character of wise and weathered tree bark. It comes in both neutral and accent palette and is a great companion to the collection.

Escarpment is the foundational style in this collection as it captures the beautiful earthy details of centuries old stone cliffs. This work horse style is ideal for any large floorplate application.

The colourline in Upon Common Ground represents 5 key regions of Country namely Desert, Saltwater, Rainforest, Freshwater and Spinifex. Each palette includes warm neutrals and subtle accent colours that exude the beauty and uniqueness of each region.

The collection is made with 100% recycled solution dyed nylon and like all of our products globally, is carbon neutral throughout its full lifecycle.