Venture Plank: The professionals choice in timber flooring
The Venture Plank range by Havwoods offers premium European-engineered oak flooring in a wide array of finishes and shades. Known for durability, beauty, and sustainability, it’s ideal for high-performance flooring or cladding in residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces.
Display AddressSydney, NSW
28 Margaret St1300 428 966
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW
150 King St1300 428 966
Display AddressSouth Yarra, VIC
9-11 Claremont Street1300 428 966
Display AddressNewstead, QLD
2/36 Doggett Street1300 428 966