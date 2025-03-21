Logo
SJ Jalousie
SJ Jalousie

SJ Jalousie: The original Safetyline Jalousie louvre window

Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025

  • Product checkExtra wide spans
  • Product checkWeatherproof seals
  • Product checkInternal insect screens
Overview
Description

SJ Jalousie is the original performance louvre window by Safetyline Jalousie. Available in Australia since 2009, the versatile system has become well-known for overcoming the design, safety, and security limitations of conventional louvre windows.


With extra-wide spans up to 1.4 metres, SJ Jalousie maximises natural ventilation and offers flexibility in design options. Inbuilt security provides peace of mind even when louvres are left open, and weatherproof seals maximise the energy efficiency of air conditioners.


Prefabricated using the highest quality, sustainable, and low-maintenance materials, SJ Jalousie is a future-proof ventilation solution for any building type.

 

Contact
Display AddressMona Vale, NSW

Head Office 3/11-17 Wilmette Place

1300 86 3350
