Good design makes a difference. The difference between art and ordinary. Between comfort and inconvenience. Between waste and efficiency. Working with industry experts, EQUITONE is rethinking how materials are designed and used to reduce waste and prevent negative outcomes from being created in the first place.

Discover the five ranges of EQUITONE [inspira]. Offering multiple colour options and finishes in wood, rust, stone, concrete and nature inspired graphic design, be surrounded by a world of unlimited visual versatility. Created with and for architects, the design possibilities are endless.

The panels have been created with long term use in mind, and will not discolour or fade, even in continuous exposure to harsh UV rays or extreme temperatures between -50˚C to 85˚C. Other benefits include:

Non-combustible (no fire ignition, no fire spread)

Provides thermal and acoustic insulation

Resistant to extreme temperatures and frost

Water resistant

Resistant to many living organisms (fungi, bacteria, insects, vermin, etc.)

Resistant to many chemicals

No harmful gas emissions

Strong, rigid panels

Installation of EQUITONE [inspira] on a ventilated rainscreen cladding system or rear-ventilated curtain wall façade allows the entire wall to breathe. By allowing air to circulate behind the panels, the risk of condensation build up is significantly reduced, thereby creating a safer and healthier building environment. Ventilated façade systems also protect against environmental forces and addresses the challenge of heat loss through the integration of external insulation and a ventilated air gap. This combination not only combats the “cold wall” effect, but also enhances thermal comfort by creating spaces that remain cool in the summer and warm in the winter. This ensures consistent comfort throughout the year.

Attached with a stress-free proprietary fixing system, the panels allow specifiers to bring their design ambitions to life. Whether the vision calls for a striking façade or a bespoke design, with EQUITONE [inspira], the only limit is your imagination.

EQUITONE [inspira] panels are available in a thickness of 8mm, width of 1250mm and length of 2500 - 3100 mm.

Tap into an endless potential of creative options with our nature-inspired range of facade materials. Artistic surfaces created by architects for architects to let your imagination run wild.