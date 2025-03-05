Logo
The Flinders 136mm Curtain Wall

Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025

The Flinders Curtain Wall stands as a testament to innovative design, boasting a sleek 136mm unitised system. Renowned for its flexibility, lightness, and robustness, it sets a new standard in architectural excellence. Inspired by Queensland's Flinders River, embodying the spirit of ingenuity and resilience.

  • Product checkTested to AS4284
  • Product checkThermally broken option
  • Product check3-dimensional adjustable installation brackets
  • Product checkOptional horizontal and vertical sunshade brackets
  • Product checkIdeal for small to mid-size curtain wall applications
  • Product checkStructurally glazed system
Overview
Description

The Flinders Curtain Wall stands as a testament to innovative design, boasting a sleek 136mm unitised system.

Renowned for its flexibility, lightness, and robustness, it sets a new standard in architectural excellence.

It draws inspiration from the vast expanse of the Flinders River, Queensland’s largest waterway, embodying the spirit of ingenuity and resilience synonymous with the Australian landscape.

Designed in Australia. Inspired by Australia.

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Alspec Flinders Curtain Wall

1.84 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
