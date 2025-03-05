The Flinders 136mm Curtain Wall

The Flinders Curtain Wall stands as a testament to innovative design, boasting a sleek 136mm unitised system.

Renowned for its flexibility, lightness, and robustness, it sets a new standard in architectural excellence.

It draws inspiration from the vast expanse of the Flinders River, Queensland’s largest waterway, embodying the spirit of ingenuity and resilience synonymous with the Australian landscape.

Designed in Australia. Inspired by Australia.