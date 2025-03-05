The Flinders 136mm Curtain Wall
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025
The Flinders Curtain Wall stands as a testament to innovative design, boasting a sleek 136mm unitised system. Renowned for its flexibility, lightness, and robustness, it sets a new standard in architectural excellence. Inspired by Queensland's Flinders River, embodying the spirit of ingenuity and resilience.
- Tested to AS4284
- Thermally broken option
- 3-dimensional adjustable installation brackets
- Optional horizontal and vertical sunshade brackets
- Ideal for small to mid-size curtain wall applications
- Structurally glazed system
Overview
Designed in Australia. Inspired by Australia.
