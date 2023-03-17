Tessellated tile designs

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2023

The range of unglazed tessellated tiles lends itself to high traffic commercial applications. The many colours allow you to tailor your floor to your specific theme and design pattern. We can make traditional or modern designs using the unglazed tiles.The unglazed tile has the characteristic of been anti slip, not porous, no sealing. Tessellated tile application can be on walls, floors, interior & exterior spaces.