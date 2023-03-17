Logo
Tessellated Tiles Factory Interior Black Tiles
Tessellated Tiles Factory Interior Bricks
Tessellated Tiles Factory Interior Column
Tessellated Tiles Factory Interior Orange
Tessellated Tiles Factory Interior Pools
Tessellated Tiles Factory Interior Red White Tiles
Tessellated Tiles Factory Outside Garden
Tessellated Tiles Factory Outside Hallway
||

Tessellated tile designs

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2023

The range of unglazed tessellated tiles lends itself to high traffic commercial applications. The many colours allow you to tailor your floor to your specific theme and design pattern. We can make traditional or modern designs using the unglazed tiles.The unglazed tile has the characteristic of been anti slip, not porous, no sealing. Tessellated tile application can be on walls, floors, interior & exterior spaces.

Overview
Description

Downloads
2024 Colour Trends

6.50 MB

Download
Tessellated Tiles Designs

59.12 MB

Download
Encaustic Designs

1.05 MB

Download
Tessellated Tiles Factory Interior Designs 2024

17.90 MB

Download
Contact
Sydney, NSW

Tessellated Tile Factory 151-153 Parramatta Road Annandale

02 8964 3430
