Tensioned vertical cable barriers from Ronstan

If designing a compliant floor to ceiling barrier to enclose a void, balcony, stair or other space, a barrier comprised of tensioned stainless-steel cables provides a bold and yet minimalist linear aesthetic of maximum transparency, strength and simple form.

Like all tensile cable solutions, a compliant barrier design outcome delivering protection against falls, acting as a balustrade, or simply defining a space, relies on the cable’s ability to resist deflection and limit a 125mm sphere from passing. In a purist sense, simply increasing cable tension can achieve this; however not without imposing unrealistic loads on slabs and soffits at the cable ends. The solution doesn’t need to be complex; it just takes good products and the aggregation of knowledge and experience.

As a world leading manufacturer of cables and designer and builder of landmark tensile cable structures, Ronstan has a unique and intimate knowledge of how cables behave. It understands how cables stretch and can define the loads and forces in the cable system keeping the barrier solution buildable and compliant through common sense and practical design suggestions.

This combination of meticulously proven Ronstan tensile cable products, knowledge and experience is on call to help designers create lasting and beautiful cable barrier solutions.

Features & Benefits