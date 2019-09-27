Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Ronstan Tensile Architectural Logo
Ronstan Tensile Architecture
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Ronstan Tensile Architecture St. Patrick�s College 1486
Ronstan Tensile Architecture 8 Chifley Square Australia Tensioned Facade
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Armadale WA Australia Tensioned Facade
Ronstan Tensile Architecture JW Marriott LA Tensioned Facade
Ronstan Tensile Architecture MCG Tensioned Facade
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Smales Farm NZ Tensioned Facade
Ronstan Tensile Architecture St. Patrick�s College 1486
Ronstan Tensile Architecture 8 Chifley Square Australia Tensioned Facade
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Armadale WA Australia Tensioned Facade
Ronstan Tensile Architecture JW Marriott LA Tensioned Facade
Ronstan Tensile Architecture MCG Tensioned Facade
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Smales Farm NZ Tensioned Facade
|

Tensile architecture: Tensioned facades

Last Updated on 27 Sep 2019

Expert at tensile structures, Ronstan understands how cables, rods, glass, mesh and other cladding materials can be combined and held in tension to provide unique, individual and aesthetic facade systems that help control temperature and contribute towards sustainable design.

Overview
Description

Architects and designers are looking for playful and engaging facades that differentiate the building exterior, while adding to its functionality. Mesh screens can be tensioned in place or held on a filigree net of tensioned cables forming a second skin to shade and protect the building façade.

Lightweight and efficient, these optimized facades of low embodied energy can replace heavy secondary steel structures traditionally used to support cladded elements, delivering sustainable advantages for building occupants in terms of shade and improved temperature control, while allowing occupants a clearer view of the space outside.

Expert at tensile structures, Ronstan understands how cables, rods, glass, mesh and other cladding materials can be combined and held in tension to provide unique, individual and aesthetic facade systems that help control temperature and contribute towards sustainable design.

Features & Benefits:

  • Pre-stressed and engineered cables provide a stable façade platform resisting deflection in wind
  • Cladded elements are attached to cables or tensioned into place as complete homogeneous mesh facades
  • Lightweight, aesthetic and transparent
  • Fast and efficient to install

Contact
Postal AddressBraeside, VIC

Victoria Office 19 Park Way

+61 (0)3 8586 2000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap