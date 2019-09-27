Architects and designers are looking for playful and engaging facades that differentiate the building exterior, while adding to its functionality. Mesh screens can be tensioned in place or held on a filigree net of tensioned cables forming a second skin to shade and protect the building façade.

Lightweight and efficient, these optimized facades of low embodied energy can replace heavy secondary steel structures traditionally used to support cladded elements, delivering sustainable advantages for building occupants in terms of shade and improved temperature control, while allowing occupants a clearer view of the space outside.

Expert at tensile structures, Ronstan understands how cables, rods, glass, mesh and other cladding materials can be combined and held in tension to provide unique, individual and aesthetic facade systems that help control temperature and contribute towards sustainable design.

Features & Benefits: