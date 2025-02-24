Logo
Ronstan Transparent Stainless Tensile Mesh Barriers Hero Square
Ronstan Transparent Stainless Tensile Mesh Barriers Interior
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Safety and Fall Protection Dilworth Bridge NZ
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Safety and Fall Protection Prince Alfred Park
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Safety and Fall Protection Prince Alfred Park Playground
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Safety and Fall Protection Story Bridge
Ronstan Tensile X Tend Tensile Mesh
Ronstan Tensile X-Tend-Tensile-Mesh Man
|

Transparent stainless tensile mesh barriers

Last Updated on 24 Feb 2025

Filigree, refined and elegant, the combination of the highest quality grade 316 stainless steel Ronstan cables and Carl Stahl® X-TEND® Tensile Mesh come together through good design to provide attractive and compliant barriers of unique transparency and strength. 

Overview
Description

Filigree, refined and elegant, the combination of the highest quality grade 316 stainless steel Ronstan cables and Carl Stahl® X-TEND® Tensile Mesh coalesce though good design to provide attractive and compliant barriers of unique transparency and strength.

Whether horizontal or vertical, tensioned mesh barriers and safety nets are designed to meet all compliance standards protecting against falls, providing an effective deterrent to climbing or functioning as anti-throw screens on bridges, elevated walkways, facades or balconies.

Ronstan’s unique experience as a world leading manufacturer of cables and designer and builder of tensile cable structures affords an intimate knowledge of how cables behave. When combined with the original Carl Stahl X-Tend mesh and applied to a challenging design brief, this expertise allows Ronstan to work with designers to develop optimal mesh barrier solutions that are highly transparent, compliant and yet refined in every way.

Features & Benefits:

  • Carl Stahl® X-TEND®, the original stainless steel tensile cable mesh from Germany.
  • High transparency, superior strength, and corrosion resistant.
  • Can be used to create contemporary, non-planar architectural forms.

Find our Whitepaper on Safety and Fall Protection Mechanisms on our website.

Find our CPD presentation on Tensile Mesh Barriers on our website.

Image copyright acknowledgement: © Mark Scowen Photography

Contact
Postal AddressBraeside, VIC

Victoria Office 19 Park Way

+61 (0)3 8586 2000
