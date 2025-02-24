Filigree, refined and elegant, the combination of the highest quality grade 316 stainless steel Ronstan cables and Carl Stahl® X-TEND® Tensile Mesh coalesce though good design to provide attractive and compliant barriers of unique transparency and strength.

Whether horizontal or vertical, tensioned mesh barriers and safety nets are designed to meet all compliance standards protecting against falls, providing an effective deterrent to climbing or functioning as anti-throw screens on bridges, elevated walkways, facades or balconies.

Ronstan’s unique experience as a world leading manufacturer of cables and designer and builder of tensile cable structures affords an intimate knowledge of how cables behave. When combined with the original Carl Stahl X-Tend mesh and applied to a challenging design brief, this expertise allows Ronstan to work with designers to develop optimal mesh barrier solutions that are highly transparent, compliant and yet refined in every way.

Features & Benefits:

Carl Stahl® X-TEND®, the original stainless steel tensile cable mesh from Germany.

High transparency, superior strength, and corrosion resistant.

Can be used to create contemporary, non-planar architectural forms.

Find our Whitepaper on Safety and Fall Protection Mechanisms on our website.

Find our CPD presentation on Tensile Mesh Barriers on our website.

Image copyright acknowledgement: © Mark Scowen Photography