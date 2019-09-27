Ronstan Tensile Architecture: Green walls, trellis & facades

Faced with the challenge of increased urban density, where footprints for garden beds often come second to space for active recreational activities, cable innovations and intelligent thinking from Ronstan Tensile Architecture deliver vertical landscapes in the tightest building envelope.

Whether a simple application of individual cables providing essential structure for plants covering a domestic courtyard wall, or a complete integrated cable net to support plants over a multi-level façade, our cables and mesh systems help extend the many benefits of plant life through the use of vertical gardens.

Green facades help shade and insulate buildings, helping to reduce building running costs, noise, and improve air quality and the simple pleasure of being close to nature brings well-being often associated with tangible health and social benefits.

The intelligent use of Ronstan structural cables, nets and mesh provides essential structure to create vertical gardens in the tightest building envelope. Ronstan green facades offer shading as well as sculptural landscape solutions for urban environments, helping to minimize urban heat island effect.