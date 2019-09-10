Ronstan Tensile Architecture: Catenary lighting

The presence of light can critically define a space. It can set the mood, create a sense of grandeur or simply make a space safer. Ronstan’s catenary systems create a peaceful transition between environments instead of stark separation. Whether installing directional lighting, artwork sculptures or feature light sculptures, the use of suspended catenary systems creates a unique ambience for that space and maximises the usable footprint of the public area by limiting light poles, masts or intrusive support structures.

Our Catenary Lighting is based on the ‘less-is-more’ ideology that sometimes brighter light is needed, but often it is not. Suspending luminaires from cables allows light to be focused in areas that need it, leaving other places in darkness. Pedestrians can be guided to safer areas, with light spill reduced to minimise light pollution and energy consumption, something conventional public lighting cannot achieve.

Ronstan Tensile Architecture understands these requirements along with the structural design of the buildings to which catenary cables connect. Our design team uses 3D analysis and computer modelling to ensure the most efficient design ensuring luminaires maintain their position and protect the overall integrity of the design concept.

Product Features: