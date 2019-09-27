Logo
Ronstan-Tensile-Architecture-Dangrove-SiteWork � Ben Guthrie, The Guthrie Project
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Cable and Rod Detail
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Detailed Cable
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Detailed Cable and Rod
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Detailed Cable and Rod Fixing
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Detailed Cable Fixing
Ronstan Tensile Architecture Detailed Rod Fixing
|

Cable & Rod Systems

Last Updated on 27 Sep 2019

Ronstan’s Cable & Rod Systems is a high tensile carbon steel cable for high load engineered applications. It delivers a unique depth and openness, with large spans made possible by balancing the need for reduced self-weight, with the application of minimalist and efficient high tensile cable tendons or structural rods.

Overview
Description

Be it a glazed curtain wall, a tensioned fabric roof, an elegant suspension bridge or a cable net, Ronstan’s Cable & Rod Systems as the primary load carrying structure, deliver a unique depth and openness, with large spans made possible by balancing the need for reduced self-weight, with the application of minimalist and efficient high tensile cable tendons or structural rods. This is lightweight tensile architecture at its peak and a Ronstan passion.

The intriguing capabilities of Ronstan’s structural cable and rod systems are artfully revealed through their many applications. Our aim is to inspire, enthuse and to provide a simple guide for selecting the right tension cables or rods for your application, even if you have never designed with thes4e applications before.

With Ronstan’s fully-staffed design and engineering department, we’re ready to assist you with concept development, fitting selection and project management, all tailor-made for your specific needs.

Product Features:

  • Structural cable, rod and bar systems for residential, commercial and civil applications.
  • Cables can be pre-stretched and manufactured to nominated design loads.
  • Structural cables, rods and bars available in S/S or carbon steel to 520 N/mm² minimum yield stress.
  • Four corrosion protection options available S/S, painted, Galvanized and Galfan® coatings.
  • High load capacity of Ronstan’s Structural Cables & Rods reduce structure mass with flow-on benefits in transport and construction costs

Contact
Postal AddressBraeside, VIC

Victoria Office 19 Park Way

+61 (0)3 8586 2000
