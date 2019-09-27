Be it a glazed curtain wall, a tensioned fabric roof, an elegant suspension bridge or a cable net, Ronstan’s Cable & Rod Systems as the primary load carrying structure, deliver a unique depth and openness, with large spans made possible by balancing the need for reduced self-weight, with the application of minimalist and efficient high tensile cable tendons or structural rods. This is lightweight tensile architecture at its peak and a Ronstan passion.

The intriguing capabilities of Ronstan’s structural cable and rod systems are artfully revealed through their many applications. Our aim is to inspire, enthuse and to provide a simple guide for selecting the right tension cables or rods for your application, even if you have never designed with thes4e applications before.

With Ronstan’s fully-staffed design and engineering department, we’re ready to assist you with concept development, fitting selection and project management, all tailor-made for your specific needs.

Product Features:

Structural cable, rod and bar systems for residential, commercial and civil applications.

Cables can be pre-stretched and manufactured to nominated design loads.

Structural cables, rods and bars available in S/S or carbon steel to 520 N/mm² minimum yield stress.

Four corrosion protection options available S/S, painted, Galvanized and Galfan® coatings.

High load capacity of Ronstan’s Structural Cables & Rods reduce structure mass with flow-on benefits in transport and construction costs

