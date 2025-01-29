Logo
Glasshape TemperShield Dune Road Westhampton
Glasshape TemperShield Emporium Hotel
Glasshape TemperShield High Roller Circular Staircase
Glasshape TemperShield Kenilworth
Glasshape TemperShield Lancaster Crescent
Glasshape TemperShield Quality Chem Labs
Glasshape TemperShield Sonata
Glasshape TemperShield Waterline Square
Glassshape TemperShield French Fashion House
||

TemperShield: Premium bent and flat toughened glass

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Overview
Description

Glasshape offer a comprehensive portfolio of fully certified internal and external specialist architectural toughened glass. For commercial or residential settings, and compatibility with security, thermal and decorative glazing, TemperShield is a versatile premium glass product, backed by a company with more than 35 years international experience.

Hundreds of configurations are possible and can be curved to your specification. We are proud to offer a toughened AND laminated solution that can also be curved to your specifications.

Our on-site digital measure service utilises the latest scanning hardware to produce electronic templates with unmatched accuracy, doing away with the need for the cumbersome and time consuming measure, production, transportation and storage of physical templates; ideal for bent toughened glass projects.

Curved & Bent Glass Options:

Glasshape has the capabilities to bend its Glass in many different ways, shapes and sizes; providing a limitless array of options for custom curves.

TemperShield Toughened Glass Features & Benefits:

  • 2D, 3D and complex curves, including conical, spherical, J-curves & tangents
  • Thicknesses from 4mm -19mm
  • Standard Dimensions up to 3900mm x 2440mm + oversize capabilities
  • Laminate & Print compatible
  • Large range of glass types available off-the-shelf, or bespoke to your specifications

