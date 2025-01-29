Glasshape offer a comprehensive portfolio of fully certified internal and external specialist architectural toughened glass. For commercial or residential settings, and compatibility with security, thermal and decorative glazing, TemperShield is a versatile premium glass product, backed by a company with more than 35 years international experience.

Hundreds of configurations are possible and can be curved to your specification. We are proud to offer a toughened AND laminated solution that can also be curved to your specifications.

Our on-site digital measure service utilises the latest scanning hardware to produce electronic templates with unmatched accuracy, doing away with the need for the cumbersome and time consuming measure, production, transportation and storage of physical templates; ideal for bent toughened glass projects.

Curved & Bent Glass Options:

Glasshape has the capabilities to bend its Glass in many different ways, shapes and sizes; providing a limitless array of options for custom curves.

TemperShield Toughened Glass Features & Benefits: