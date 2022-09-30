Technika Rangehoods

Technika provides an extensive range of options for air extraction in the kitchen. With many styles, finishes and sizes available for the perfect kitchen package.

LED Lamps

LED lamps are known for low energy consumption and long life, making them an efficient source of light. In addition to being brighter than your standard globe.

Superior Air Extraction

With up to 1000m3/hr air extraction and up to 4 speeds you can control the level of air you need to remove different levels of odours.

Design and Style

With a comprehensive range of undermount, slideout and canopy rangehoods, you’re sure to find the right product to complement any style of kitchen.

Easy to Clean

Stainless steel & glass finishes throughout the series make cleaning your rangehood a breeze.

Touch Controls

Touch controls that are precise, easy to use and best of create a sleek looking rangehood for every kitchen.

Baffle Filters

Stainless steel baffle filters provide improved air extraction over their mesh counterparts with the added benefit of being easy to clean.

Connected operation

Some models provide the option for connected operation between the cooktop and rangehood, ensuring the rangehood is always on when the cooktop is in use. Perfect for use in student accommodation, common spaces or as safety feature in retirement settings.