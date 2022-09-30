Technika dishwashers are designed to handle anything from the midweek meal through to large events and dinner parties. They’re available in both freestanding and in-built configurations as well as a range of colour options to achieve whatever aesthetic is desired.

Large Capacity

With up to 14 place settings and a height adjustable upper basket, our dishwashers

can easily accommodate large dinner parties. Including large dinner plates or tall wine glasses cutting down on the amount of handwashing required.

Wide Choice of Programs

With up to 8 wash programs and a variety of additional functions including extra dry, delay start and half load, there is a cycle to suit every need.

Convenience

The LED display tells you everything you need to know about your cycle, so you’ll always be fully informed. On certain models you can also delay the cycle for up to 24 hours, which means your dishwasher can be ready to unload when you are home.

Installation

With models featuring Freestanding, Fully-Integrated or Bench-top installation, there is an option to suit every kitchen design.

Safety Features

Features such as Child Lock and Flood Protection ensure the safety of your family and your home.

Cutlery Tray

The inclusion of a cutlery tray over a basket provides additional room in the main trays for crockery and glassware as well as providing convenient access for loading and unloading.