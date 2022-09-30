Technika Cooktops

The Technika cooktop range brings together premium finishes with a plethora of fuel options and sizes to create a range that will fit perfectly into any kitchen.

Efficiency and Speed

Our Induction cooktops transfer heat directly to cookware using state of the art technology. This means that heat is instant, precise, and only heats your cookware - not surrounding areas, making it extremely energy efficient and safe.

Sensor Touch Controls

Simply press the sensor touch control until the desired heat level is achieved. From a low simmer to a high boiling point, precise controls make cooking a breeze.

Extendable Zones

Extendable zones on selected ceramic cooktops join together to become one large zone, making them perfect for large pans. When joined together the individual zones maintain the same temperature so the same level of heat is delivered across your cookware.

Safety

On our electric cooktops the child lock allows the control panel to be locked so programs can’t be altered. On our gas cooktops the flame failure device shuts off the gas supply should the flame be extinguished for any reason.

Easy to Clean

A smooth finish, removable control knobs and trivets allow for easy cleaning. For best results wipe away any spills with a damp cloth from the surface once the cooktop has cooled down.