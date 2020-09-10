Logo
Tasmanian Oak Flooring Residential Hallway Interior
Tasmanian Oak Flooring Residential Kitchen Dining Interior
Tasmanian Oak Wall Panels, Flooring in a Residential Interior with Hanging Fire Pit
Tasmanian Oak Flooring Residential Hallway Interior
Tasmanian Oak Flooring Residential Kitchen Dining Interior
Tasmanian Oak Wall Panels, Flooring in a Residential Interior with Hanging Fire Pit

Tasmanian Oak Tasmania Timber

Last Updated on 10 Sep 2020

Tasmanian Oak is the preferred hardwood for a wide range of applications; scantlings, panelling, flooring, glulam spans, veneers, plywood, furniture. It works extremely well and produces an excellent finish.

Overview
Description

Tasmanian Oak is the preferred hardwood for a wide range of applications; scantlings, panelling, flooring, glulam spans, veneers, plywood, furniture. It works extremely well and produces an excellent finish.

It can be used in all forms of construction as scantlings, panelling and flooring, and can be glue-laminated to cover long spans. Veneers, plywood and engineered products are also available. It is also a popular furniture timber, and eucalypt fibre is sought after for reconstituted board and production of high-quality paper.

Tasmanian Oak is light in colour, varying from straw to reddish brown with intermediate shades of cream to pink. It is recognised for its excellent staining qualities, which allow ready matching with other timbers, finishes or furnishings.

Tasmanian Oak Info Sheet

