News
Tasmanian Oak provides perfect contrast to limestone in stunning Toorak home
Specified for its beauty, locality and certification, Reclaimed Tasmanian Oak was used inside in beautiful contrast to t...
Tasmanian Oak brings warmth and texture to 1800s pub and bistro renovation
Tasmanian Oak was extensively used by Melbourne based architecture studio, Enth Degree Architects during the renovation ...
Resources
Sustainability Awards
Fully Certified: Tasmanian Timber leads the world
Certification is at the heart of the Tasmanian timber industry. Every log is tracked, every plot of forest audited for s...
A truly renewable resource: Tasmanian Timber’s sustainability journey
The Tasmanian timber industry has come a long way in the last 50 years. From harvesting somewhere in the region of 1 mil...
Q&A with Michael Lee from the Centre for Sustainable Architecture with Wood
We caught up with Michael Lee, Senior Technical Manager at the University of Tasmania’s Centre for Sustainable Architect...
The growth of share housing amongst Baby Boomers
While the research is showing that many people aged 55-65 are not actively planning for ageing there are some who are an...
The sharing economy and furniture
The sharing economy comprises different aspects and forms of sharing. These forms of sharing can be more community orien...
Nightingale: Comprehensively sustainable apartments
Housing affordability in Australia is some of the worst in the world. However the desire to own property is still, it se...