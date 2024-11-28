Logo
Tasmanian Oak provides perfect contrast to limestone in stunning Toorak home
Tasmanian Oak provides perfect contrast to limestone in stunning Toorak home

Specified for its beauty, locality and certification, Reclaimed Tasmanian Oak was used inside in beautiful contrast to t...

Tasmanian Oak brings warmth and texture to 1800s pub and bistro renovation
Tasmanian Oak brings warmth and texture to 1800s pub and bistro renovation

Tasmanian Oak was extensively used by Melbourne based architecture studio, Enth Degree Architects during the renovation ...

Fully Certified: Tasmanian Timber leads the world
Fully Certified: Tasmanian Timber leads the world

Certification is at the heart of the Tasmanian timber industry. Every log is tracked, every plot of forest audited for s...

A truly renewable resource: Tasmanian Timber’s sustainability journey
A truly renewable resource: Tasmanian Timber’s sustainability journey

The Tasmanian timber industry has come a long way in the last 50 years. From harvesting somewhere in the region of 1 mil...

Q&A with Michael Lee from the Centre for Sustainable Architecture with Wood
Q&A with Michael Lee from the Centre for Sustainable Architecture with Wood

We caught up with Michael Lee, Senior Technical Manager at the University of Tasmania’s Centre for Sustainable Architect...

The growth of share housing amongst Baby Boomers
The growth of share housing amongst Baby Boomers

While the research is showing that many people aged 55-65 are not actively planning for ageing there are some who are an...

The sharing economy and furniture
The sharing economy and furniture

The sharing economy comprises different aspects and forms of sharing. These forms of sharing can be more community orien...

Nightingale: Comprehensively sustainable apartments
Nightingale: Comprehensively sustainable apartments

Housing affordability in Australia is some of the worst in the world. However the desire to own property is still, it se...

