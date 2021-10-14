Tasman Workstation
Last Updated on 14 Oct 2021
The Tasman Workstation designed and manufactured by Maxton Fox has undergone extensive engineering and sustainability research together with Western Sydney University’s Professor of Engineering. Stability, sustainability and circular economy processes have been adopted throughout the entire process from design to manufacture on this workstation.
Overview
The Tasman Workstation designed and manufactured by Maxton Fox has undergone extensive engineering and sustainability research together with Western Sydney University’s Professor of Engineering. So much so, stability, sustainability and circular economy processes have been adopted throughout the entire process from design to manufacture on this workstation.
Made using E0 GECA certified board, with GECA certified Linoleum, combined with reclaimed timber treated with a soft oak finish and Australian steel frame fabricated, and powder-coated onsite at our Maxton Fox manufacturing facility. Not to mention, steel clips to support the PET sustainable eco-panel screen for semi-privacy.
The Tasman workstation you see here is a back-to-back formation. Also available as a single workstation or in a linear cluster.The Tasman is a fixed height workstation.
Tasman Workstation's features:
- Extremely stable and strong frame that is built to last
- Sustainable materials used throughout the entire process
- E0 GECA certified board
- GECA Certified Lineoleum
- Australian steel
- This is a fixed height only workstation
- Multiple colours available in the Linoleum
- Multiple colours available in powder-coat
- Multiple stain options available in the timber legs
Tasman Workstation dimension:
- H Fixed: 720
- D: 700 / 1400
- L: 1800
Tasman Workstation certifications:
- E0 Certified Board
- GECA certified materials
- Green Energy Trading Manufacturer
- ISO 9001
- ISO 14001
- Australia made
Delivery:
Average 4-6 week lead time.