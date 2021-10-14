The Tasman Workstation designed and manufactured by Maxton Fox has undergone extensive engineering and sustainability research together with Western Sydney University’s Professor of Engineering. So much so, stability, sustainability and circular economy processes have been adopted throughout the entire process from design to manufacture on this workstation.

Made using E0 GECA certified board, with GECA certified Linoleum, combined with reclaimed timber treated with a soft oak finish and Australian steel frame fabricated, and powder-coated onsite at our Maxton Fox manufacturing facility. Not to mention, steel clips to support the PET sustainable eco-panel screen for semi-privacy.

The Tasman workstation you see here is a back-to-back formation. Also available as a single workstation or in a linear cluster.The Tasman is a fixed height workstation.

Tasman Workstation's features:

Extremely stable and strong frame that is built to last

Sustainable materials used throughout the entire process

E0 GECA certified board

GECA Certified Lineoleum

Australian steel

This is a fixed height only workstation

Multiple colours available in the Linoleum

Multiple colours available in powder-coat

Multiple stain options available in the timber legs



Tasman Workstation dimension:

H Fixed: 720

D: 700 / 1400

L: 1800



Tasman Workstation certifications:

E0 Certified Board

GECA certified materials

Green Energy Trading Manufacturer

ISO 9001

ISO 14001

Australia made



Delivery:

Average 4-6 week lead time.