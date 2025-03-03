Tarasafe Ultra
Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025
Tarasafe Ultra combines safety, durability, and style with its Crystal Inlay Technology and SparClean® surface treatment. It features a brighter, cleaner surface with added sparkle and a dense concentration of anti-slip particles (R10 rating) for high-traffic areas. The easy-to-maintain surface, make it both practical and eco-friendly.
- Anti-slip performance R10
- No carborundum particules
- Sparclean® surface treatment
Overview
Description
Crystal Inlay Technology: brighter, cleaner surface with added sparkle
- High resistance to heavy traffic
- Dense concentration of deep inlaid anti-slip particles throughout the wear layer
- SparClean® surface treatment for easy maintenance
- Carborundum FREE for ease of cutting and installation
- Matte finish supports on-trend interior design