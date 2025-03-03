Tarasafe Ultra

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

Tarasafe Ultra combines safety, durability, and style with its Crystal Inlay Technology and SparClean® surface treatment. It features a brighter, cleaner surface with added sparkle and a dense concentration of anti-slip particles (R10 rating) for high-traffic areas. The easy-to-maintain surface, make it both practical and eco-friendly.

Anti-slip performance R10

Anti-slip performance R10 No carborundum particules

No carborundum particules Sparclean® surface treatment