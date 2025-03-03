Logo
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Hero
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Communal Space with People
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Calcium
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Granite
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Bauxite
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Opal
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Halite
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Obsidian
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Aventurine
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Galena
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Copper
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Meteorite
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Pebble
Gerflor Tarasafe Ultra Clay
Tarasafe Ultra

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

Tarasafe Ultra combines safety, durability, and style with its Crystal Inlay Technology and SparClean® surface treatment. It features a brighter, cleaner surface with added sparkle and a dense concentration of anti-slip particles (R10 rating) for high-traffic areas. The easy-to-maintain surface, make it both practical and eco-friendly. 

  • Product checkAnti-slip performance R10
  • Product checkNo carborundum particules
  • Product checkSparclean® surface treatment
Overview
Description

Crystal Inlay Technology: brighter, cleaner surface with added sparkle 

  • High resistance to heavy traffic
  • Dense concentration of deep inlaid anti-slip particles throughout the wear layer
  • SparClean® surface treatment for easy maintenance
  • Carborundum FREE for ease of cutting and installation
  • Matte finish supports on-trend interior design
