Tarasafe H2O

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

Tarasafe H20 from Gerflor is a high-performance, slip-resistant safety flooring ideal for both wet and dry environments, as well as barefoot and shod applications. With a matte surface for enhanced design, it offers superior durability, easy installation, and up to 5x longer blade life. Eco-friendly, it contains 29% recycled content and is 100% recyclable.

High Slip Resistance

High Slip Resistance Eco-Friendly

Eco-Friendly Durability