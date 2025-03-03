Logo
Gerflor Tarasafe H20 Hero
Gerflor Tarasafe H20 Peyto
Gerflor Tarasafe H20 Nile
Gerflor Tarasafe H20 Eacham
Gerflor Tarasafe H20 Bacalar
Gerflor Tarasafe H20 Malawi
Gerflor Tarasafe H20 Zambezi
Gerflor Tarasafe H20 Rhine
Gerflor Tarasafe H20 Lagoa
Gerflor Tarasafe H20 DSDC Logo
Tarasafe H2O

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

Tarasafe H20 from Gerflor is a high-performance, slip-resistant safety flooring ideal for both wet and dry environments, as well as barefoot and shod applications. With a matte surface for enhanced design, it offers superior durability, easy installation, and up to 5x longer blade life. Eco-friendly, it contains 29% recycled content and is 100% recyclable.

  • Product checkHigh Slip Resistance
  • Product checkEco-Friendly
  • Product checkDurability
Overview
Description

High performance slip resistant safety flooring for wet and dry, barefoot and shod applications. 

  • Easier to install, lighter & more flexible to handle
  • High resistance to heavy traffic
  • Easier to cut - up to 5 x more blade life
  • Brighter, cleaner surface that adds real sparkle
  • Contains 29% recycled content and is 100% recyclable
  • Dementia Design Accredited Product
DrawingBrochure
Gerflor Tarasafe H20

9.98 MB

Download
