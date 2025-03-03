Tarasafe H2O
Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025
Tarasafe H20 from Gerflor is a high-performance, slip-resistant safety flooring ideal for both wet and dry environments, as well as barefoot and shod applications. With a matte surface for enhanced design, it offers superior durability, easy installation, and up to 5x longer blade life. Eco-friendly, it contains 29% recycled content and is 100% recyclable.
- High Slip Resistance
- Eco-Friendly
- Durability
Overview
Description
High performance slip resistant safety flooring for wet and dry, barefoot and shod applications.
- Easier to install, lighter & more flexible to handle
- High resistance to heavy traffic
- Easier to cut - up to 5 x more blade life
- Brighter, cleaner surface that adds real sparkle
- Contains 29% recycled content and is 100% recyclable
- Dementia Design Accredited Product