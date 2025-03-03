Taralay Impression

Taralay Impression is a unique, stunning, and eco-friendly collection designed specifically for you. Featuring ultra-realistic timber designs on large planks with a textured finish, this collection is ideal for high-traffic areas. The matte finish provides a modern touch, making it perfect for on-trend interior décor. Taralay Impression is available in both compact and comfort options.

10 new innovative designs

10 new innovative designs The best performance indentation/acoustic

The best performance indentation/acoustic Global GreenTag Level A certified