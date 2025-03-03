Taralay Impression
Taralay Impression is a unique, stunning, and eco-friendly collection designed specifically for you. Featuring ultra-realistic timber designs on large planks with a textured finish, this collection is ideal for high-traffic areas. The matte finish provides a modern touch, making it perfect for on-trend interior décor. Taralay Impression is available in both compact and comfort options.
- 10 new innovative designs
- The best performance indentation/acoustic
- Global GreenTag Level A certified
Overview
Description
A unique, stunning and eco-friendly collection, designed just for you.
- Ultra-Realistic timber designs on large planks with textured finish.
- Suitable for high traffic areas (0.7mm wear layer thickness)
- Extreme stain resistance Protecsol®2 Surface Treatment - easy WAX FREE maintenance
- Matte finish for on-trend interior decor
- Available in compact and comfort