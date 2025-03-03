Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Gerflor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Gerflor Taralay Impression
Gerflor Taralay Impression Habanda 3D Trinidad
Gerflor Taralay Impression Habanda 3D Vinales
Gerflor Taralay Impression Terrazzo Brescia
Gerflor Taralay Impression Nido Brick
Gerflor Taralay Impression Jungle Green
Gerflor Taralay Impression Uni Matt Grey
Gerflor Taralay Impression Cemento Capri
Gerflor Taralay Impression Happy Number Blue
Gerflor Taralay Impression Happy Road VDC
Gerflor Taralay Impression
Gerflor Taralay Impression Habanda 3D Trinidad
Gerflor Taralay Impression Habanda 3D Vinales
Gerflor Taralay Impression Terrazzo Brescia
Gerflor Taralay Impression Nido Brick
Gerflor Taralay Impression Jungle Green
Gerflor Taralay Impression Uni Matt Grey
Gerflor Taralay Impression Cemento Capri
Gerflor Taralay Impression Happy Number Blue
Gerflor Taralay Impression Happy Road VDC

Taralay Impression

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

Taralay Impression is a unique, stunning, and eco-friendly collection designed specifically for you. Featuring ultra-realistic timber designs on large planks with a textured finish, this collection is ideal for high-traffic areas. The matte finish provides a modern touch, making it perfect for on-trend interior décor. Taralay Impression is available in both compact and comfort options.

  • Product check10 new innovative designs
  • Product checkThe best performance indentation/acoustic
  • Product checkGlobal GreenTag Level A certified
Overview
Description

A unique, stunning and eco-friendly collection, designed just for you. 

  • Ultra-Realistic timber designs on large planks with textured finish.
  • Suitable for high traffic areas (0.7mm wear layer thickness)
  • Extreme stain resistance Protecsol®2 Surface Treatment - easy WAX FREE maintenance
  • Matte finish for on-trend interior decor
  • Available in compact and comfort 
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Gerflor Taralay Impression Brochure

6.30 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHawthorn, VIC

17 Cato Street

1800 060 785
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap