Taraflex Evolution: The leading brand for indoor sports floor
Last Updated on 04 Mar 2025
Taraflex® has been one of the pioneers since 1947. Taraflex® is the most widely specified sports surface in the world. It has been selected for 12 consecutive Olympic Games. Taraflex® Evolution provides levels of comfort and safety suited to all types of sports and leisure activities.
Overview
Description
Taraflex® Evolution provides levels of comfort and safety suited to all types of sports and leisure activities.
Taraflex Evolution has a Shock Absorption P1 category:
- 25% to 35% shock absorption
- Suited to all types of sports and leisure activities
- Global GreenTag Level A Certified lopping synthetic floors and is today the world leading brand for indoor sports floor.