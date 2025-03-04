Logo
Taraflex Evolution Hero Image
Taraflex Maple Desert
Taraflex Maple Earth
Taraflex Maple Lava
Taraflex Maple Ocean
Taraflex Maple Stone
Taraflex Maple Sun
Taraflex Woodoak

Taraflex Evolution: The leading brand for indoor sports floor

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2025

Taraflex® has been one of the pioneers since 1947. Taraflex® is the most widely specified sports surface in the world. It has been selected for 12 consecutive Olympic Games. Taraflex® Evolution provides levels of comfort and safety suited to all types of sports and leisure activities.

Overview
Description

Taraflex® has been one of the pioneers since 1947. Taraflex® Evolution provides levels of comfort and safety suited to all types of sports and leisure activities.

Taraflex Evolution has a Shock Absorption P1 category:

  • 25% to 35% shock absorption
  • Suited to all types of sports and leisure activities
  • Global GreenTag Level A Certified lopping synthetic floors and is today the world leading brand for indoor sports floor.

Downloads
Contact
Display AddressHawthorn, VIC

17 Cato Street

1800 060 785
