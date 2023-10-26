Logo
Suspension systems

Last Updated on 26 Oct 2023

Armstrong offers a broad range of suspended ceiling systems that are fully compliant with Australian standards. Rigorously and independently tested to resist seismic actions, learn more about the testing process and why Armstrong is the leader in delivering seismic solutions.

Description

Armstrong offers a broad range of suspended ceiling systems that are fully compliant with Australian standards.

Rigorously and independently tested to resist seismic actions, learn more about the testing process and why Armstrong is the leader in delivering seismic solutions.

The following product range is available:

  • Peakform Steel Grid
  • Blue Tounge Aluminum Grid
  • Axiom Perimeter Solutions
  • Drywall Grid Systems
  • Prelude 24 Max for Data Centres

Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

NSW (Head Office) 75 Long Street

(02) 9748 1588
Display AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Queensland/Northern Territory 18-24 Beal Street

(07) 3809 5565
Display AddressBlair Athol, SA

South Australia 160 Grand Junction Road

(08) 7325 7555
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria 205-233 Abbotts Rd VIC 3175

(03) 8706 4000
