Surface-mounted door closers

The Briton Surface Mounted Door Closer Series is designed for commercial interior and exterior applications. By minimizing the resistance encountered when opening a door, the series provides easy opening and reliable closing.

The series can be adjusted to your desired closing speed and is easily mounted, making it an extremely efficient door closing system.

The system is also fire rated in accordance with Australian standards, giving you piece of mind.

The series includes:

Briton 1120 Series

Briton 1130 Series

Briton 2300 Series

Briton 2700 Series

Key features and benefits: