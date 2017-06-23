Logo
Surface-mounted door closers

Last Updated on 23 Jun 2017

The Briton Surface-mounted door closer series is designed for commercial interior and exterior applications. By minimising the resistance encountered when opening a door, the series provides easy opening and reliable closing. The series can be adjusted to your desired closing speed and is easily mounted, making it an extremely efficient door closing system.

Description

The Briton Surface Mounted Door Closer Series is designed for commercial interior and exterior applications. By minimizing the resistance encountered when opening a door, the series provides easy opening and reliable closing.

The series can be adjusted to your desired closing speed and is easily mounted, making it an extremely efficient door closing system.

The system is also fire rated in accordance with Australian standards, giving you piece of mind.

The series includes:

  • Briton 1120 Series
  • Briton 1130 Series
  • Briton 2300 Series
  • Briton 2700 Series

Key features and benefits:

  • CE marked to EN1154
  • Fire tested to En1634 on timber doors
  • 10 year mechanical and finish warranty
  • High-quality aluminium construction
  • Fully adjustable closer strength
  • Independent closing speed and latch action adjustment

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Briton 1120 Series Product Catalogue

544.15 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Briton 1130 Series Door Controls Product Catalogue

566.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Briton 2300 Series Door Controls Product Catalogue

379.25 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Briton 2700 Series Door Controls Product Catalogue

405.18 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

