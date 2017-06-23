Surface-mounted door closers
The Briton Surface-mounted door closer series is designed for commercial interior and exterior applications. By minimising the resistance encountered when opening a door, the series provides easy opening and reliable closing. The series can be adjusted to your desired closing speed and is easily mounted, making it an extremely efficient door closing system.
Overview
The system is also fire rated in accordance with Australian standards, giving you piece of mind.
The series includes:
- Briton 1120 Series
- Briton 1130 Series
- Briton 2300 Series
- Briton 2700 Series
Key features and benefits:
- CE marked to EN1154
- Fire tested to En1634 on timber doors
- 10 year mechanical and finish warranty
- High-quality aluminium construction
- Fully adjustable closer strength
- Independent closing speed and latch action adjustment