News
Allegion works with Afri-Aus Care to support disadvantaged families in Melbourne
Allegion works with Afri-Aus Care to support disadvantaged families in Melbourne

Allegion worked with Digital Document Services (DDS) and the Make a Difference Program to extend support to the great wo...

Allegion’s Trilock smart lock wins at 2021 IoT Breakthrough Awards
Allegion’s Trilock smart lock wins at 2021 IoT Breakthrough Awards

The Gainsborough Freestyle Electronic Trilock from Allegion Australia has won the ‘Smart Lock Product of the Year’ award...

30-year warranty for Legge long plate furniture and mortice locks
30-year warranty for Legge long plate furniture and mortice locks

The commercial range of Legge long plate furniture and mortice locks is now covered by an industry-leading 30-year mecha...

Allegion acquires Gainsborough and API Locksmiths brands
Allegion acquires Gainsborough and API Locksmiths brands

Leading global security products and solutions provider Allegion has completed the acquisition of GWA Group Limited’s Do...

Palermo restaurant, Melbourne
Palermo restaurant, Melbourne

Enjoy an intimate dining experience with Brio’s Stackadoor 200. Located in the heart of Melbourne, this tucked away rest...

Solutions for exterior sliding and folding door hardware systems on architectural development
Solutions for exterior sliding and folding door hardware systems on architectural development

Backed with a 10 year warranty and extensive testing cycles, Brio’s Single Run 180 and Weatherfold 4s 50 are proven to w...

Closing the door on poor acoustic management: Effective sound control design for doors
Closing the door on poor acoustic management: Effective sound control design for doors

As populations rise and urban densification continues, commercial and multi-residential spaces have become busier and no...

Brio’s new double screens improving outdoor living with a more discreet install
Brio’s new double screens improving outdoor living with a more discreet install

The 612 retractable pleated insect screen from Brio features an impressive size that opens up views and maximises ventil...

Add colour to your project with Brio’s Zero Clearance 60
Add colour to your project with Brio’s Zero Clearance 60

The new Zero Clearance 60 from Brio is a top-hung aluminium track system designed to allow straight sliding door panels ...

QuickFix™ technology installation

QuickFix™ technology installation preview

Schlage S-480 Digital Touchpad Rim Lock - Step by step installation guide

Schlage S-480 Touchpad Rim Lock - sleek and stylish

Schlage S-6800 Touchpad Mortice Lock with Fingerprint Reader - packed full of features

Schlage S-7800 Touchpad Push-Pull Digital Lock

You have 3 options which are: Hinge/Pull side mount (hinge side) Parallel Arm push side mount (non- hinge side) Over door/Transom push side mount (non- hinge side) Fitting instructions for all 3 options are included with the closer, determine what side of the door to mount the closer and use appropriate instructions.
The following items may cause the exit devices top latch from being held in the retracted position. 1. The top or bottom rods are out of adjustment. 2. The top latch hold back feature is defective. 3. The top latch might be a pullman latch which has no hold back feature. Following exit devices 2227/F, 33/3527A/F, 33/3547A/48A/F, 98/9927/F and 98/9947/48/F have similar rod adjustment procedures. All top latches control the bottom latch assemblies. When door is in open position top latch should stay in retracted position and bottom latch should be held up by top latch being held in retracted position. If top latch is not staying retracted follow the installation instruction rod adjustment procedure.33/3547A Rod adjustment 2227 Rod adjustment 98/9927/F Rod adjustment 33/3527A/F Rod adjustment 98/9947 Rod adjustment 98/9947WDC Rod adjustment
Cylindrical Locks: a bored lockset whose latch or bolt locking mechanism is contained in the portion installed through the cross-boreMedium, high to extra heavy duty Commercial, multi-family and institutional applications Pros - Heavy duty, unlimited cylinder options Cons - Large rose (larger footprint on face of door), limited lever designs Cylindrical locks with levers usually require a spring cage to lift the lever and keep it horizontal. These spring cages lead to a bigger rose (circular, finished plate against the door) – typically around 3.5 inches in diameter. Knob designs do not require this extra spring force and these roses usually have a diameter around 2.5 inches. Schlage Commercial cylindrical locks· Heavy Duty (high use, high abuse applications - educational facilities, hospitals, etc.) D-Series – knob style (ANSI/BHMA Certified A156.2-2003, Series 4000, Grade 1, UL Listed for 3-hour fire door ND-Series – lever style (ANSI/BHMA Certified A156.2-2003, Series 4000, Grade 1, UL Listed for 3-hour fire door)· Standard Duty A-Series - knob style (ANSI/BHMA Certified A156.2-2003, Series 4000, Grade 2, UL Listed for 3-hour fire door) AL-Series – lever style (ANSI/BHMA Certified A156.2-2003, Series 4000, Grade 2, UL Listed for 3-hour fire door) Falcon cylindrical locks· Heavy Duty (high use, high abuse applications - educational facilities, hospitals, etc.) X-Series – knob style (ANSI A156.2, Series 4000, Grade 1, UL Listed for 3-Hour fire door) T-Series – lever style (ANSI A156.2, Series 4000, Grade 1, UL Listed for 3-Hour fire door)· Standard Duty W-Series – knob and lever style (ANSI A156.2, Series 4000, Grade 2, UL Listed for 3-Hour fire door) B-Series – lever style (ANSI A156.2, Series 4000, Grade 2, UL Listed for 3-Hour fire door
A Master keying system regulates access to specific zones and all locks can be operated by a single master-key, this involves each lock being individual pinned up so only certain keys will operate those locks.
Re-keying means changing/replacing the pins in an existing lock so that only a new key can open it, this is recommended if you move into a home or business that was previously occupied by someone else. A Master Key System comprises of a hierarchy of keys with a master key that will operate all locks.
Restricted Systems use security key blanks which are specifically designed keys which can only be obtained and copied from the Locksmith or manufacture which designed the system. Restricted security key blanks are patent protected (design registered) therefore key manufacturer are not allowed to produce copies of that design To order or get a key cut you will need authorisation from the owner or nominee of the restricted key system and the letter should be on a company letterhead and identify the key(s) to be made, the number of keys, the person picking up the keys, and the name and number of the person writing the letter.
Construction keying is a way to secure a building site throughout the duration of the building proses, in most cases the locks will be keyed to one key (construction key) unless requested by the builder or the building owner to be different. The construction key will generally be one of a set of keys that has been used on a number of building sites so it is highly recommended to rekey the locks once the building has been handed over.
A drop ball system is a more secure way to key a building throughout the construction phase. In this method a set of small balls are used inside the lock and act as a master pin, once the home owners key or master key enters the lock and turns the plug the balls are pushed up into the top pin chamber and then dropped into a hole that is located on the side of the plug and this is where they will stay, after this happens the construction key will no longer work as the drop balls are no longer creating the shear line which enables the plug to turn in the cylinder
This system is widely used in apartments, office blocks and hotels, for example in an apartment block each apartment has its own individual key which will not open any other apartments, but all apartment keys will open common entrance doors along with other keys that are in a master-key system, and these doors are called maison keyed doors.
A key profile is a Locksmith term that relates to the way a key is shaped this determines what plug the key can go through. A standard Key profile example would be a SchlageC profile.
No, we do not make or offer a hold back cylinder, however alternatives are available from locksmiths and other distributors.
Yes, we offer as a mutlifunction lock case, any other specific lock function would need to be nominated.
No, we do not make or offer a rebate attachment, however alternatives are available from locksmiths and other distributors.
No, we do not make or offer these options, the solution is to use 950 (deadlock) or 951 (sliding door lock)
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

