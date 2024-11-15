A drop ball system is a more secure way to key a building throughout the construction phase. In this method a set of small balls are used inside the lock and act as a master pin, once the home owners key or master key enters the lock and turns the plug the balls are pushed up into the top pin chamber and then dropped into a hole that is located on the side of the plug and this is where they will stay, after this happens the construction key will no longer work as the drop balls are no longer creating the shear line which enables the plug to turn in the cylinder