Surface Finishes
Last Updated on 03 Jul 2023
The Autex Acoustics Surface Finishes range gives you access to a range of modern hand-picked patterns, textures, and stone finishes helping you achieve natural, high-end aesthetics without the cost, weight, or rigidity of traditional materials. These finishing solutions allow you to personalise your designs through industry-leading printing methods and unparalleled image quality and colour reproduction.
Overview
Stone:
Our Stone collection features an assortment of colours and grains that represent stones popular in modern interior design. Selected for their timeless and refined look, these stone finishes provide a sleek aesthetic without compromising on acoustics.
Texture:
Textures allow you to add character to any space while improving the occupant's comfort, and engagement, and help promote creativity. For example, Canvas and Cork will create a natural feeling whilst Concrete and Oxide offer a more industrial finish.
Pattern:
Welcome people into a space using pattern finishes. Choose from intricate designs that add subtle detail to bolder options to create an impression
Features & Benefits
- Acoustics in disguise
- Suitable for wall and ceiling applications
- Easy to install
- Lightweight alternative to conventional materials
- Group 1 fire rating
- Safe, water-based, UV-cured ink
- Low VOC
- Low MOQ’s and short lead times
- Carbon neutral
- Endless customisation options
- Made in Australia
Specifications:
- Form: Cube™ and Quietspace Panel | 100% polyester
- Panel sizing: 2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom lengths
- Thickness: 12 mm & 24 mm cube and 25mm Quietspace
- NRC: 0.45-0.85 & higher
- Recycled content: Minimum 60%
- Fire rating: Group 1 fire classification
- Application: Walls & ceilings
Custom panel lengths and prints are available on request.
