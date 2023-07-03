The Autex Acoustics Surface Finishes range gives you access to a range of modern hand-picked patterns, textures, and stone finishes helping you achieve natural, high-end aesthetics without the cost, weight, or rigidity of traditional materials. These finishing solutions allow you to personalise your designs through industry-leading printing methods and unparalleled image quality and colour reproduction.

Stone:

Our Stone collection features an assortment of colours and grains that represent stones popular in modern interior design. Selected for their timeless and refined look, these stone finishes provide a sleek aesthetic without compromising on acoustics.

Texture:

Textures allow you to add character to any space while improving the occupant's comfort, and engagement, and help promote creativity. For example, Canvas and Cork will create a natural feeling whilst Concrete and Oxide offer a more industrial finish.

Pattern:

Welcome people into a space using pattern finishes. Choose from intricate designs that add subtle detail to bolder options to create an impression

Features & Benefits

Acoustics in disguise

Suitable for wall and ceiling applications

Easy to install

Lightweight alternative to conventional materials

Group 1 fire rating

Safe, water-based, UV-cured ink

Low VOC

Low MOQ’s and short lead times

Carbon neutral

Endless customisation options

Made in Australia



Specifications:

Form: Cube™ and Quietspace Panel | 100% polyester

Cube™ and Quietspace Panel | 100% polyester Panel sizing: 2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom lengths

2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom lengths Thickness: 12 mm & 24 mm cube and 25mm Quietspace

12 mm & 24 mm cube and 25mm Quietspace NRC: 0.45-0.85 & higher

0.45-0.85 & higher Recycled content: Minimum 60%

Minimum 60% Fire rating: Group 1 fire classification

Group 1 fire classification Application: Walls & ceilings



Custom panel lengths and prints are available on request.