Surface Finishes

Last Updated on 03 Jul 2023

The Autex Acoustics Surface Finishes range gives you access to a range of modern hand-picked patterns, textures, and stone finishes helping you achieve natural, high-end aesthetics without the cost, weight, or rigidity of traditional materials. These finishing solutions allow you to personalise your designs through industry-leading printing methods and unparalleled image quality and colour reproduction.

Overview
Description

Stone:

Our Stone collection features an assortment of colours and grains that represent stones popular in modern interior design. Selected for their timeless and refined look, these stone finishes provide a sleek aesthetic without compromising on acoustics.

Texture:

Textures allow you to add character to any space while improving the occupant's comfort, and engagement, and help promote creativity. For example, Canvas and Cork will create a natural feeling whilst Concrete and Oxide offer a more industrial finish.

Pattern:

Welcome people into a space using pattern finishes. Choose from intricate designs that add subtle detail to bolder options to create an impression

Features & Benefits

  • Acoustics in disguise
  • Suitable for wall and ceiling applications
  • Easy to install
  • Lightweight alternative to conventional materials
  • Group 1 fire rating
  • Safe, water-based, UV-cured ink
  • Low VOC
  • Low MOQ’s and short lead times
  • Carbon neutral
  • Endless customisation options
  • Made in Australia

Specifications:

  • Form: Cube™ and Quietspace Panel | 100% polyester
  • Panel sizing: 2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom lengths
  • Thickness: 12 mm & 24 mm cube and 25mm Quietspace
  • NRC: 0.45-0.85 & higher
  • Recycled content: Minimum 60%
  • Fire rating: Group 1 fire classification
  • Application: Walls & ceilings

Custom panel lengths and prints are available on request.

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
