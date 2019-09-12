Supafil® CarbonPlus is designed for installation into existing and new double brick masonry cavities to increase the thermal and acoustic performance of the wall. Supafil® CarbonPlus is an unbonded, non-combustible glasswool product which requires no mixing on site. Supafil® CarbonPlus is specifically designed to be used in existing masonry cavity walls with a minumim cavity width of 40mm. CodeMark™ certification for Supafil® CarbonPlus approves the application and installation procedure for this product. The silicone treatment of the glasswool makes it suitable for use in existing and new masonry cavity walls, subject to the conditions detailed in the CodeMark™ certificate.

Supafil® Benefits:

Maximum thermal performance

Maximum acoustic performance

Interior and exterior install methods

Silicone treated for extra moisture protection

Sustainable - each bag contains the equivalent of over 45 recycled glass bottles

Fast, easy installation by Approved Installers

Declare certified - superior environmental credentials

Earthwool® Certifications: