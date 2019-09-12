Supafil® CarbonPlus
Overview
Supafil® CarbonPlus is designed for installation into existing and new double brick masonry cavities to increase the thermal and acoustic performance of the wall. Supafil® CarbonPlus is an unbonded, non-combustible glasswool product which requires no mixing on site. Supafil® CarbonPlus is specifically designed to be used in existing masonry cavity walls with a minumim cavity width of 40mm. CodeMark™ certification for Supafil® CarbonPlus approves the application and installation procedure for this product. The silicone treatment of the glasswool makes it suitable for use in existing and new masonry cavity walls, subject to the conditions detailed in the CodeMark™ certificate.
Supafil® Benefits:
- Maximum thermal performance
- Maximum acoustic performance
- Interior and exterior install methods
- Silicone treated for extra moisture protection
- Sustainable - each bag contains the equivalent of over 45 recycled glass bottles
- Fast, easy installation by Approved Installers
- Declare certified - superior environmental credentials
Earthwool® Certifications:
- CodeMark Certified - compliance with the NCC
- EUCEB certified – bio-soluble material
- Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort Gold Standard - low VOC certification
- Certifire AS1530.1 Non-combustible certification
- Declare Red List Free certification
