SUPABRIDGE™ commercial roof insulation
Last Updated on 12 Jan 2023
The SUPABRIDGE™ system replaces separate purlin bridging and roof raisers used in traditional commercial and industrial metal roof installation. The system utilises the structural purlin depth to accommodate uncompressed blanket insulation and roof safety wire. Thermal Insulation performance to meet and exceed NCC Section J requirements resulting in more efficient buildings and reducing energy costs.
Overview
The SUPABRIDGE™ system comprises:
- LYSAGHT® roof sheeting
- SUPAPURLIN® Z and C purlins
- SUPABRIDGE™ bridging members
- SUPATHERMIC™ insulation
- Safety wire
The system can be optimised to suit a range of building applications providing summer Rv values from between R3.7 m2 x K/W to R5.17m2 x K/W in accordance with the NCC2019 Section J calculation regime.
Higher R values are achievable via a mixture of insulation material for bespoke building solutions and advise should be sought from Lysaght for projects seeking higher thermal R values.
The system caters for:
- Open warehouse buildings without ceiling
- Closed buildings with ceilings
KEY BENEFITS:
- Thermal Insulation performance to meet and exceed NCC Section J requirements resulting in more efficient buildings and reducing energy costs.
- Cost effective use of existing building cavities for insulation.
- Improved structural performance via direct fixing of LYSAGHT® roof cladding to building structure.
- Installation connection methodologies that align with industry practice reducing installation effort and cost.
- Performance tested and backed by industry leaders, Lysaght, Australia’s steel people