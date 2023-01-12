SUPABRIDGE™ commercial roof insulation

The SUPABRIDGE™ system replaces separate purlin bridging and roof raisers used in traditional commercial and industrial metal roof installation. The system utilises the structural purlin depth to accommodate uncompressed blanket insulation and roof safety wire.

The SUPABRIDGE™ system comprises:

LYSAGHT® roof sheeting

SUPAPURLIN® Z and C purlins

SUPABRIDGE™ bridging members

SUPATHERMIC™ insulation

Safety wire

The system can be optimised to suit a range of building applications providing summer Rv values from between R3.7 m2 x K/W to R5.17m2 x K/W in accordance with the NCC2019 Section J calculation regime.

Higher R values are achievable via a mixture of insulation material for bespoke building solutions and advise should be sought from Lysaght for projects seeking higher thermal R values.

The system caters for:

Open warehouse buildings without ceiling

Closed buildings with ceilings

KEY BENEFITS: