Sunscreens
Last Updated on 22 Mar 2021
A well-designed solar-shading system improves internal conditions to provide greater comfort for occupants, while reducing cooling loads and minimizing energy costs. Shading elements and screens are also often integral to the design aesthetic and often become an architectural feature to a building’s facade.
Overview
A well-designed solar-shading system improves internal conditions to provide greater comfort for occupants, while reducing cooling loads and minimizing energy costs. Shading elements and screens are also often integral to the design aesthetic and often become an architectural feature to a building’s facade.
Louvreclad believe in quality craftsmanship and attention to detail with all sun screens designed and engineered to suit the project and certified to Australian Building Standards.
Downloads
Barossa Series Fact Sheet
1.20 MB
Bremer Series Fact Sheet
888.92 KB
Caprice Series Fact Sheet
1.65 MB
Louvreclad Mirage Series Fact Sheet
3.00 MB
Merlin Series Fact Sheet
949.65 KB
Ocean Series Fact Sheet
372.02 KB
Oxford Series Fact Sheet
788.29 KB
Scarborough Series Fact Sheet
4.99 MB
Sheraton Series Fact Sheet
1.40 MB
Vulcan Series Fact Sheet
1.01 MB
Wickham Series Fact Sheet
821.31 KB
Windsor Series Fact Sheet
825.8 KB