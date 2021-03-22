Logo
Building Exterior Coloured with Sunscreens
Bupa Queens Park Brick Building Exterior with Grey Beige Sunsreens
Bupa Queens Park Timber Sunscreen
Ferny Grove Black and White Building Exterior
Ferny Grove Multicoloured Building Exterior
Ferny Grove Rainbow Sunscreens
Green Sunscreens
Louvreclad Bosco Brick Exterior Building
St Ives Multicoloured Sunscreens
Sunscreens Glass Exterior Commercial Building
White Building Exterior with Sunscreens
Sunscreens

Last Updated on 22 Mar 2021

A well-designed solar-shading system improves internal conditions to provide greater comfort for occupants, while reducing cooling loads and minimizing energy costs. Shading elements and screens are also often integral to the design aesthetic and often become an architectural feature to a building’s facade.

Overview
Description

A well-designed solar-shading system improves internal conditions to provide greater comfort for occupants, while reducing cooling loads and minimizing energy costs. Shading elements and screens are also often integral to the design aesthetic and often become an architectural feature to a building’s facade.

Louvreclad believe in quality craftsmanship and attention to detail with all sun screens designed and engineered to suit the project and certified to Australian Building Standards.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Barossa Series Fact Sheet

1.20 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bremer Series Fact Sheet

888.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Caprice Series Fact Sheet

1.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Louvreclad Mirage Series Fact Sheet

3.00 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Merlin Series Fact Sheet

949.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ocean Series Fact Sheet

372.02 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Oxford Series Fact Sheet

788.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Scarborough Series Fact Sheet

4.99 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sheraton Series Fact Sheet

1.40 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vulcan Series Fact Sheet

1.01 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wickham Series Fact Sheet

821.31 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Windsor Series Fact Sheet

825.8 KB

Download
