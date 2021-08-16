StyroPod: Engineered waffle pod void former system for concrete slabs

StyroPod by Foamex is an Australian made, lightweight EPS waffle pod void former ideal for use in concrete slabs during the building & construction process.

Designed specifically for use in residential building applications, StyroPod (formerly known as Diamond Pod) waffle pods provide under slab insulation and support, working in unison with natural soil movements, and lowering the amount of concrete required for a build. Manufactured with no ozone depleting or CFC gases, StyroPods offers a higher level of insulation through the innovative diamond cut design. StyroPod waffle pods can be used with any bracket and steel reinforcing mesh systems.

Complies with Australian Building Standards AS1366.3:1992

Features and benefits:

A unique, patented design: The unique size and diamond cut shape of Foamex StyroPod offers optimal support for foot traffic during construction, with a thicker foam deck than other standard waffle pods.

Fire safe: StyroPod is manufactured from a fire-retardant raw material and do not present as a fire hazard when correctly installed.

Easy Installation: StyroPods are lightweight, durable and easy to handle and are weather resistant with low water absorption. These features help keep building and construction schedules on track to deliver on time.

Product details:

StyroPod waffle pods come in 4 convenient sizes to suit all types of construction and soil types. We can also custom make a StyroPod to suit specific requirements.

150mm StyroPod - Can be used in shower or garage set-downs, ideal for situations that require step down or height variations across the slab.

225mm StyroPod - Best for moderately reactive clay or silt sites which can experience moderate movement from moisture change.

300mm StyroPod - Can be used in highly reactive clay sites, which can experience high ground movement from moisture change.

375mm StyroPod - Recommended for use in extremely reactive sites that experience substantial ground movement from moisture change.

Putting the environment first

Foamex adheres to the Pod Code of Practice as laid out by the peak industry body Expanded Polystyrene Australia (EPSA). Our pods are delivered to construction sites tightly wrapped together with plastic shrink wrap, and then further secured on site with netting, which is attached to pegs in the ground to minimise risk of blow-away and damage. Every order of StyroPod is delivered with bags to store off-cuts and leftover polystyrene. We then pick up these leftovers from site and repurpose them into new EPS products.