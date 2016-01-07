Styroboard XPS: The only extruded polystyrene made in Australia

While expanded polystyrene offers greater flexibility and versatility, extruded polystyrene provides higher long-term R-values and thermal performance. A resilient and robust construction material, Styroboard XPS can be used across a range of building and construction applications – both residential and commercial. Styroboard XPS is suitable for use on floors subjected to engineered loads and constant traffic, as well as insulation for inverted roofs, rooftop gardens, parking decks, perimeter edge slab insulation and as commercial purlin roof spacers.

Features and benefits:

Dimensionally stable, organically inert and moisture resistant, Styroboard XPS still preserves its thermal and physical properties thanks to its high-density cell structure, making it practically impervious to water.

All Styroboard XPS products are manufactured from a fire-retardant raw material and do not present as a fire hazard when correctly installed. Like other organic materials, polystyrene will burn when in contact with a flame, but it will self-extinguish when the fire source is removed.

Compliant with Australian Standards AS1366.4

Product Range

StyroTherm: Extruded polystyrene sheets can be used to deliver a robust slab edge insulation system, helping prevent thermal bridging around the perimeter of a home, as well as under residential or commercial concrete slabs to provide additional insulation benefits.

StyroLink: A highly compressive purlin insulation material that assists with thermal efficiency on commercial metal deck roofing applications. StyroLink roof spacers are can be custom cut to your specific requirements. Light weight and easy to install, our 100% Australian made roof spacers has a kPa rating that exceeds BCA regulations.

StyroRoof: Durable, organically inert and delivering a high compressive strength, StyroRoof is ideal for inverted roofs subjected to engineered loads or constant foot traffic.

Environmental Properties

Produced with no refrigerants and free from HCFCs, Styroboard XPS is a truly green building product. With Styroboard XPS you can limit external temperature influences, reduce internal temperature fluctuations, and in turn, reduce the need for mass air-conditioning and electricity consumption. Maintaining thermal consistency means less energy is consumed, which leads to fewer greenhouse emissions.

Australian made

Foamex is the only plant in the Australian market that manufactures and sells Australian made extruded polystyrene. Our Styroboard XPS is made from high quality, virgin resin which ensures the integrity, safety and longevity of your project. It is important to note that imported extruded polystyrene does not always provide any guarantees about the grade of material used in the manufacturing process.