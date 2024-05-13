Strike ||: A collection reimagined

Strike is bold simplicity with a hint of colour. Use on it’s own for an injection of colour, or combine with Strikeout for a subtle interplay of texture and tone. Adapted from it’s base, a subtle strike of colour is infused into the base colours of Nickel and Graphite to create two unique colour stories.

Strikeout is bold simplicity. Anchored in textured and tone, use on its own or combine with Strike for an injection of colour and create cohesive connections between spaces. A deconstructed geometric in a palette grounded by subtle shade duality.

Quietly Enhancing, Strike and Strikeout is stocked in Comfi Bak® for improved acoustics, insulation and comfort underfoot. Made from 100% recycled PET, each m2 contains 48 recycled PET bottles and reduces 30% of airborne sound and 32dB of impact sound.

Supported by GreenRate Level A certification from Global Greentag® and material transparency with Declare labels. Reinstate, rejuvenate and regenerate with Circul8 – a local recycling program.

Find out here Flip direction, and change the perspective.