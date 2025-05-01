Stria™ Cladding Smooth
Last Updated on 01 May 2025
Achieve a range of sleek looks with customisable Stria™ Cladding Smooth. Featuring deep grooves from the thick shiplap cladding boards, the Stria range is an easy way to get the strong horizontal line details in modern home and townhouse designs. Stria cladding suits contemporary looks where a bold, but pared back aesthetic is desired.
- Fire resistant
- Durable
- Flexible colour
Overview
Featuring deep, square-shaped grooves and thick shiplap boards, Stria™ Cladding Smooth offers bold, clean lines that suit a variety of contemporary home and townhouse designs. Whether installed horizontally or vertically, it creates strong linear detail for a sophisticated, pared-back aesthetic. The boards are pre-primed and paint-friendly, making it easy to achieve a flexible exterior colour palette with your choice of low sheen paint.
Available in 325mm and 405mm widths, each 14mm-thick board features shiplap joints that create deep 15mm-wide grooves for added depth and definition. The 3000mm board length suits common wall heights to help minimise waste, while the 4200mm boards provide a seamless finish for taller walls by reducing the need for horizontal joints. The interlocking edges allow for quick and easy installation—gun-nail to timber frames or screw to light gauge steel frames for efficient application on-site.
Introduce design versatility by varying board widths, changing orientation, or using the vertical flashing stop accessory for a panelised effect. Vertical installation is made simple with the Hardie™ Structural Batten.
Stria™ Cladding Smooth is engineered to endure harsh Australian conditions. Made from Hardie™ fibre cement, it is resistant to fire, rot, moisture damage, and termites. It complies with bushfire attack level BAL40 and can achieve up to a 60-minute Fire Resistance Level (FRL) when used as part of a Hardie™ Smart Fire and Acoustic Wall System.
Also available: Stria™ Cladding Fine Texture.
Key Features:
Deep 15mm grooves from 14mm-thick shiplap boards
Clean, square-shaped groove design for modern aesthetics
Available in 3000mm and 4200mm lengths
Pre-primed and paint-ready for flexible colour choice
Fast installation to timber or light gauge steel frames
Vertical installation made easy with Hardie™ Structural Batten
Fire resistant – compliant with BAL40 and suitable for FRL-rated systems
Resistant to rot, moisture and termite damage
CodeMark certified
25-year product warranty
Australian made
