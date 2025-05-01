Featuring deep, square-shaped grooves and thick shiplap boards, Stria™ Cladding Smooth offers bold, clean lines that suit a variety of contemporary home and townhouse designs. Whether installed horizontally or vertically, it creates strong linear detail for a sophisticated, pared-back aesthetic. The boards are pre-primed and paint-friendly, making it easy to achieve a flexible exterior colour palette with your choice of low sheen paint.

Available in 325mm and 405mm widths, each 14mm-thick board features shiplap joints that create deep 15mm-wide grooves for added depth and definition. The 3000mm board length suits common wall heights to help minimise waste, while the 4200mm boards provide a seamless finish for taller walls by reducing the need for horizontal joints. The interlocking edges allow for quick and easy installation—gun-nail to timber frames or screw to light gauge steel frames for efficient application on-site.

Introduce design versatility by varying board widths, changing orientation, or using the vertical flashing stop accessory for a panelised effect. Vertical installation is made simple with the Hardie™ Structural Batten.

Stria™ Cladding Smooth is engineered to endure harsh Australian conditions. Made from Hardie™ fibre cement, it is resistant to fire, rot, moisture damage, and termites. It complies with bushfire attack level BAL40 and can achieve up to a 60-minute Fire Resistance Level (FRL) when used as part of a Hardie™ Smart Fire and Acoustic Wall System.

Also available: Stria™ Cladding Fine Texture.

Key Features: